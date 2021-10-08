[Street] Kawasaki Motors adopts historic new logo to match new identity

In November 2020, Kawasaki Heavy Industries announced that it plans to part ways with its motorcycle entity by October 1, 2021. The new company, Kawasaki Motors Limited, is now here – and even before its official start date. as an entity, it is already being talked about.

In June 2021, Kawasaki noted that its global sales of motorcycles with engine capacities above 400 cc had increased by 80% since 2017. In addition, the average age of customers is now lower, the number of motorcyclists in the twenties having increased by 60% during the same period. At that time, the Japanese plant also said it was working hard on the development of electric motors, hybrids and hydrogen fuel technologies in recognition of larger societal and cultural changes.

In September 2021, Kawasaki Motors Limited’s first-ever president, Hiroshi Ito, announced that Kawasaki plans to expand its existing plant in Nebraska, as well as create a brand new manufacturing facility in Mexico. The company plans to spend approximately $ 265 million on these expansion projects, intended to increase production capacity in North American markets, as well as around the world.

That brings us to October 1, 2021, which is, for all intents and purposes, the official anniversary of Kawasaki Motors Limited. Naturally, this is the time when company founders, presidents, and the like like to make big speeches about what the company hopes to achieve. While President Hiroshi Ito was no different in this regard, his official announcement was all about fun.





Hiroshi Ito made it clear that his philosophy is that everyone involved in making Kawasaki motorcycles should have fun as well. Whatever their job, he wants them to enjoy Kawasaki in order to make the most exciting motorcycles possible.

Of course, anyone can say that, and actions speak louder than words. It is too early to tell if these words are meaningful and sincere. What is more interesting for us is the fact that Kawasaki Motors Limited presents itself with a new logo to celebrate its new identity. Or rather, an old logo – and one that was most certainly chosen very deliberately.

When the Ninja H2 and H2R debuted in 2014, Kawasaki Heavy Industries chose to use their iconic River Mark as their official logo. It is a strongly stylized design that is inspired by the Japanese kanji for “kawa”, which means “river”. In Kawasaki’s great history, the brand made its debut in the 1870s. It was originally hoisted on the flags of ships owned by the Kawasaki Tsukiji Shipyard, the company that eventually became Kawasaki Heavy Industries.

In other words, it was a really big deal when Kawasaki chose to use this sacred brand as the official logo for the H2 and H2R. With this recent history in mind, its use as the new Kawasaki Motors Limited logo seems like a pretty clear statement of intent.