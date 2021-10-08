Stunning Blues, record, alliance found: the news on a Friday October 8 set

WHAT YOU MAY MISSED BETWEEN YESTERDAY NIGHT AND THIS MORNING

1. Football, Nations League: Stunning Blues

After a magnificent second period, the France team beat Belgium (2-3) to qualify for the final. Yet led by two goals at the break, Didier Deschamps’ men showed a whole different face in the second act. Théo Hernandez scored the third goal at the very end of the match. The Blues will face Spain on Sunday.

Did the Blues save Deschamps’ head?

2. Tennis, Indians Wells: Pair already takes the door, Clijsters too

Benoit Paire was eliminated from his entry into contention against Frances Tiafoe (49th) at Indian Wells. The American won in straight sets 6-4, 6-4 and just over an hour of play against a Frenchman who could not find his rhythm. In the women’s table, Kim Clijsters will also have made only one small lap, beaten by the Czech Katerina Siniakova (53rd world) 6-1, 2-6, 6-2, in one hour and 36 minutes.

3. Football, World Qualifications 2022: Messi and Argentina in check, Brazil in pain

Lionel Messi and Argentina did not find the fault in Paraguay Thursday despite a large domination (0-0), but still bring a good point in view of the direct qualification for the World Cup 2022. Without Neymar (suspended ), Brazil scared him, but chained his ninth victory in nine qualifying matches by overthrowing Venezuela (3-1) after being led to the break.

Football, Nations League : The left side Lucas Digne, victim of a “muscle pain” is forfeited for the final between France and Spain

Football, World Qualifications 2022: Australia continued their flawless march to the 2022 World Cup on Thursday by crushing Oman 3-1. The Australians thus sign a world record of 11 consecutive victories in the qualifying matches. Australia overtake Mexico, Spain and Germany who had achieved ten straight victories during the qualifying campaigns of 2006, 2010 and 2018 respectively.

Football, Justice : The complaint of an American accusing Cristiano Ronaldo of having raped her in 2009 must be dismissed due to irregularities, recommended a judge responsible for examining this civil procedure. Judge Daniel Albregts believes that the complaint filed is partly based on pirated documents from the “Football leaks” which should not have been in his possession.

Golf: South Korean Sung-Hoon Kang, 283rd in the world, had the best start at the Shriners Children’s Open golf course, which he leads ahead of his compatriot Sung-Jae Im and two Americans Charley Hoffman and Chad Ramey, Thursday after the 1st round played in Las Vegas.

Omnisport: The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) has declared anti-doping agencies in North Korea, Thailand and Indonesia “non-compliant”, making it impossible for these countries to apply to host major sports tournaments .

Andy Murray has found his wedding ring… and his shoes! The two had disappeared the day before when he left his shoes to dry under his car overnight between practice sessions for the Indian Wells tournament in California. With her wedding ring hanging from her laces. “They still stink so much,” he said with his usual humor in his message posted on the social network about his tennis, “but luck smiles on me again”.





The Blues are in the final of the League of Nations, at the end of a crazy evening. For a special evening, an exceptional FC Stream Team. Martin Mosnier and Maxime Dupuis debriefed this crazy France – Belgium, which saw the Blues come back from 0-2 to 3-2, and qualify for Sunday’s final, against Spain.

Olympic champion in Tokyo in 2021, Estelle Nze Minko is the first guest of “Entre Nous”, a series of interviews conducted by Geraldine Weber. On this occasion, the center-half of the France team and Györ looks back on her gold medal but also talks about her relationship to pain, both mental and physical.

Nze Minko: “Girl, you’re Olympic champion. There are questions you shouldn’t ask yourself”

1. Indian Wells: Raducanu, and Fernandez but also Murray on the bridge

If Emma Raducanu will return to competition this Friday at Aliaksandra Sasnovich or Alizé Cornet will have to face US Open finalist Leylah Fernandez, Andy Murray is expected against Adrian Mannarino in the men’s table.

2. Formula 1, Turkish Grand Prix: First laps of the wheel

Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) and Max Verstappen (Red Bull) will continue their duel this weekend in Turkey. And it starts this Friday with free practice 1 (10:10) and 2 (13:40).

3. Football: The Bleuts expected to rebound

If Germany clashes with Romania (8:45 p.m.) or the Netherlands face Latvia (8:45 p.m.) in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers, the France Espoirs team intends to recover against Ukraine, in qualifying for the Euro 2023 Hopes Friday in Brest (6.30 p.m.). The Bleuets still have their draw (1-1) in the Faroe Islands across their throats.

