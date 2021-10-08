suicide bombing kills at least 50 and injures 140 at Shiite mosque in northeastern Kunduz

Shia Muslims represent between 10 and 15% of the Afghan population. In the past, they have already been the victims of attacks by Sunni fundamentalists, including ISIS.

At least 50 people have been killed and 140 others injured in a suicide bombing attack that struck a Shiite mosque in northeastern Afghanistan city of Kunduz on Friday (October 8th), hospital sources reported. “So far we have received 35 bodies and more than 50 wounded”, told AFP a doctor at the central hospital in Kunduz.

Earlier, a local official from Médecins sans frontières (MSF) told the news agency that “more than 90 injured patients and more than 15 bodies” had been taken to the NGO clinic in Kunduz. The results of the explosion could still evolve. According to data published by the CIA World Factbook (site in English), Shiite Muslims represent between 10 and 15% of the Afghan population.

The Islamic State group claimed responsibility on Monday for a bombing of a mosque in Kabul the day before, after the Taliban claimed to have neutralized an IS sleeper cell in the Afghan capital.





In the past, ISIS has claimed responsibility for some of the deadliest attacks in Afghanistan and Pakistan. Including suicide bombings in mosques, hospitals and other public places. The Sunni fundamentalist group has, in particular, targeted Muslims it considers to be heretics, in particular the Shiites of the Hazara minority. In August 2019, he claimed responsibility for an attack against Shiites at a wedding in Kabul, where 91 people were killed.

He was also strongly suspected of having been behind an attack in May 2020 on a maternity hospital in a predominantly Shiite district of the capital which claimed the lives of 25 people, including 16 mothers and newborn babies.