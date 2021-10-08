Support for transgender students at school: Jean-Michel Blanquer responds to Éric Zemmour

The Minister of Education Jean-Michel Blanquer reacted, at the microphone of Europe 1, to the remarks of Eric Zemmour, who qualified as “criminal” a circular of the National Education aiming to ensure a better care of the children. transgender students at school.

The polemicist, who has not yet officially declared himself a candidate for the presidential, had even compared, while he was a guest on Europe 1 and CNEWS on Wednesday, the methods of Jean-Michel Blanquer to those of Josef Mengele, a Nazi doctor who perpetrated crimes against Jews during World War II.

Unsurprisingly, Jean-Michel Blanquer did not appreciate the parallel made by Eric Zemmour at all. “What is excessive is ridiculous. The comparison does not even deserve an answer because it is so absurd and degrading for the one who formulates it. But above all, we can see that he has entered the campaign and that, suddenly, the caricature and the lie do not frighten him, “said the Minister. at the microphone of Europe 1.

“What he said is totally wrong. On this circular, what inspires everything I do on this case as on others, is always the child. The best interests of the child, it is for the best interests of the child that schools have been kept open, it is for the interest of the student that we do what we do for orientation. And in the same way, every child, whatever his sexual orientation, must obviously, and all teenagers especially, feel good at school. The circular only says that in relation to all the abuses it points out and which, indeed, can be seen as a danger that sometimes exists in certain countries, for example, ”added Jean-Michel Blanquer.





“Mr. Zemmour said anything “

Claiming to defend the interests of children, the minister does not let go of his case and defends tooth and nail his circular. “The subject is not to have a race for gender identity. The point is that everyone feels equal, is good in a school. So just read this circular to understand that Mr. Zemmour said anything. It just sets people on fire, it divides society for nothing, it insults. In this case, it insults your servant, ”said the minister.

“That’s a shame. I think his brain deserves better than that, but in any case, I think that in this campaign we should avoid getting into this kind of controversy which is very unhealthy because we make people believe things that do not exist. not. Once again, his method can be seen clearly there. It consists in pointing out a problem that does exist, abuses that exist elsewhere. I’m the first to say it, but to act as if this is what we do and as if it is a general reality. And that is obviously very dangerous, ”concluded Jean-Michel Blanquer.