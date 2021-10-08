Surrogacy: Christophe Beaugrand warns about random recognition

GPA – “On the Versailles side, it’s no luck.” These words are those of Ghislain Gerin invited on the set of “Quotidien” with her husband, host Christophe Beaugrand, to talk about the difficulties in getting a child born from surrogacy recognized depending on where the parents live.

The former presenter of “Secret Story” clarifies the words of her husband: “What is funny and worrying is that there is a principle of recognition of his children. Except that it all depends on where you live. It’s a bit like the lottery ”. The 44-year-old journalist, who has just released a new testimonial book titled Daddy’s son (s), and her partner had a son together through a surrogate mother, in 2020.

″ Ultimately, you have the recognition, he continues. We can go on recourse of two or three years. Those who claim to stand up for children ultimately leave children insecure for years to come. If ever there was a problem, for example if we died in a car accident, the child would be placed in public assistance. ”



Why? “There is no filiation, we do not exist [aux yeux de la loi, NDLR], grandparents do not exist ”, comments Christophe Beaugrand. He recalls that France was condemned by the European Court of Human Rights in 2014 for refusing to recognize children born to a surrogate mother abroad.

A promise from Emmanuel Macron

He also recalls that Emmanuel Macron had pledged, during the 2017 presidential campaign, to ensure that children of surrogacy born abroad have their filiation recognized in the French civil registry. “It is clear, continues Christophe Beaugrand, that this campaign promise has not been kept.”

This speech comes even though in 2019, the Court of Cassation had ruled that the two members of a couple could be recognized in France as the parents of a child born of a surrogacy abroad. And no longer the only biological father. Last June, the government indicated that it wanted to impose adoption on the so-called “intentional” father.