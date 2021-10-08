Tebas claims to have proof that PSG is cheating …

La Liga president Javier Tebas has again accused Paris-Saint-Germain of flouting the rules of Financial Fair Play. He says he has the evidence for this accusation …

Javier Tebas continues his fight against club-states, such as PSG owned by Qatar since 2011. While La Liga has lost Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, his interest is diminishing in the eyes of football fans. As for the club in the capital, it has attracted stars like the Argentinian or even Neymar, thanks to unlimited funds which come from the country of the Gulf.

Asked by the newspaper L’Equipe, the president of La Liga dismantled Nasser, but also Vincent Labrune:

I can show the cheating vis-à-vis the FPF – Tebas

“If I criticize PSG because of the recruitments of Neymar and Messi? It is lying to yourself to think this. I criticize PSG because they don’t generate the money to have the squad they have. This causes a distortion of competition in the economy of European football. It does not correspond to actual sponsorship. How can PSG explain to us that it has a workforce of almost 600 million euros? If he wins Ligue 1, he will not win more than 45 million euros… It’s impossible. I invited the president of PSG and that of the French League to show them the figures we have and where the irregularities are. They didn’t answer me. They are quick to criticize me, not to answer me. I can show, with figures to support, the cheating vis-à-vis financial fair play, which has not yet been changed. Before Messi, PSG had 40% more sponsorship than Manchester United… There is market value… Whether Messi and Neymar remain at PSG, I don’t care. It’s just that all of this hurts European football a lot. I am not the only one to say it. PSG escaped a sanction for a procedural flaw, not on the merits. ” Javier Tebas– Source: L’Equipe (07/10/21)





The LFP defends the PSG

A few weeks ago, the LFP responded to Javier Tebas to defend PSG …

“The words of the president of the Spanish Football League are not worthy of the institution he represents and that the LFP has always respected,” indicates the body. The LFP therefore asks Mr. Javier Tebas to monitor his outrageous statements. The LFP and La Liga obviously do not share the same approach to what inter-league relations should be. The LFP does not want to be the ‘muleta’ agitated by Mr Teba in order to hide the internal problems currently going through by Spanish professional football. on the other hand, the League “wishes to recall that the financial largesse which the Spanish clubs have benefited from for many seasons and which are at the origin of the current problems, are neither its responsibility, nor that of Paris Saint-Germain. . ” LFP– Source: Press release (09/08/21)