Tebas issues serious accusations against Nasser al-Khelaïfi, Paris SG and LFP

Without a doubt, PSG’s biggest critic, La Liga president Javier Tebas, continues to openly criticize Paris SG. Indeed, the leader of Spanish football believes that the Parisian club represents a great danger for European football because of unfair competition on the financial level. More and more violent criticism over the months.

Again this Thursday, in the columns of L’Équipe, Javier Tebas even went further by claiming to have proof of cheating by PSG Nasser al-Khélaïfi, as part of financial fair play and under cover of the LFP.





“How can PSG explain to us that they have a workforce worth almost € 600m? If they win Ligue 1, they won’t win more than € 45m… It’s impossible. .) I can show, with figures to support, the cheating vis-à-vis financial fair play, which has not yet been changed. Before Messi, PSG had 40% more sponsorship than Manchester’s United… There is market value… (…) I invited the president of PSG and that of the French League to show them the figures we have and where the irregularities are. . They are quick to criticize me, not to answer me “, Tebas said.