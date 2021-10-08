Tesla takes a new step forward, while being cautious

The Tesla autonomous driving beta is the subject of some clarifications signed by Musk: initially, only drivers who have obtained a score of 100/100 after a 7-day test will be able to do so. to access. Here, the manufacturer advances with “caution”.

For more than four years now, Elon Musk has been promising the imminent arrival of fully autonomous driving capabilities on his Tesla electric cars. “I think we can cross the country in complete autonomy from Los Angeles to New York by the end of the year.“, He had notably certified at the end of 2017.

Almost 1,500 days later, it is clear that the entrepreneur’s dream has not yet been fulfilled. Obviously, autonomous driving is not that simple technically speaking. Tesla is moving forward with caution and is lagging behind his ambitions and his original schedule.

For FSD, the maximum score

For almost a year now, the FSD (Full Self-Driving) program deployed in beta has gained ground with a very small group of users. Tesla has had to extend it to more owners for months: but before that, it must collect as much data as possible to correct the situation and improve its system.

After all, let’s remember that Tesla is experimenting with autonomous driving in a full-scale test, right in the middle of pedestrians, in the heart of cities and on highways. It is therefore necessary to perfectly secure your system to avoid any type of more or less fatal accident.





Recently, we learned that the Californian group was going to increase the number of beta testers – via the FSD Beta 10.2 deployed on Friday, October 8 – to 1000 per day. But beware: once again, the lucky ones will be carefully chosen by Tesla.

Step by step

As a reminder, it is necessary to pass a 7-day test to access this beta. During this period, Tesla evaluates, judges and marks your driving on a score of 100. Only people who have obtained the maximum score of 100/100 will be eligible initially, Musk announced on Twitter. For the others, it will be necessary to be patient.

Tesla really advocates good behavior to deserve its due. Once this beta is deployed, Tesla will observe the situation carefully: if all goes well, then the beta will be initiated among users who have scored 99/100. And so on.