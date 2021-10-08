Tesla wants to move to Texas, land of oil rigs and Governor Greg Abbott

Elon Musk wants to move Tesla’s headquarters to Austin, Texas. Officially, it is a question of space and the cost of living, unofficially, it is the interference of the California governor during the pandemic that would motivate this transfer.

Tesla in the land of black gold. Such could be the title of the new psychodrama which was played recently in Palo Alto. Indeed, during Investor Day, Tesla, through its whimsical CEO Elon Musk, made various announcements. Among these, there is one that has caught the attention and that may well cause some stir, or even scratch the image of Elon Musk. The latter officially recorded the move of Tesla’s head office to Austin, Texas. No timetable has been announced.

To justify this transfer, Elon Musk cited a lack of space and an exorbitant cost of living in the San Francisco Bay area. Although the two arguments hold, this does not justify that the head office of a company is necessarily in the same place as the production plant. Tesla plans to build a Gigafactory in Austin on 810 hectares of land on the Colorado River. The same site will also host the future head office.

In fact, Elon Musk had repeatedly threatened to move his headquarters to Texas. The reason ? The interference of the Governor of California during the Covid crisis. The pandemic had resulted in the confinement of the population, in particular with plant closures in the United States. This was the case in California, in Alameda County where the Tesla (Fremont) production plant is located.

Recommended article:

The factory’s resumption of activities took place on May 18, while Elon Musk wanted a resumption as of May 11. In a series of tweets of which he has the secret, the boss then threatened to transfer his head office to Nevada or Texas. Or, at the very least, 20,000 employees.

At the time, Gavin Newsom, the governor of California, said that it was not conceivable that a “company that this state has substantially supported for many years now”- Tesla, not to name her – could move somewhere else. Same story from the mayor of Fremont, Lily Mei, who was pushing for a quick reopening.





Recommended article:

We must believe that Elon Musk does not care about the opinion of the authorities, especially since the latter has secured his back by asserting during the day of investors that Tesla would continue to develop its presence in California.

Texas, land of derricks and Governor Greg Abbott

We want to believe that the cost of living is lower in Texas and that there is no shortage of space. However, one wonders about such a destination. The fact that it is the second richest state in the United States behind … California must have played just like high-tech sectors such as aerospace and biotechnology, not to mention a dense network of universities.

If Tesla were to really move, the automaker will have to be diplomatic with local car dealers. You should know that the direct sales model set up by Tesla is banned in Texas, in order to protect car salesmen. As a result, Tesla vehicles produced in Texas cannot be purchased directly by Texans. They will have to wait until their ordered vehicles leave the State and re-enter in order to be able to acquire it. Hello logistics …

When it comes to the environment, we cannot say that Texas is among the top of the class. The cause is called Greg Abbott, governor of the said state, ardent defender of the oil industry and supporter of a tax on the costs of green energy. Finally, for the record, Greg Abbott is also the signatory of a law (scandalous) prohibiting abortion after six weeks of pregnancy.

After criticisms concerning the management of its employees, the lost trial for racism, and this future move to Austin, this should not improve the brand image of Tesla, and by extension that of its president. We bet that the board of directors as well as the investors can reason Elon Musk …