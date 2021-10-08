Texas anti-abortion law suspended by federal judge

UNITED STATES – A federal judge in Texas this Wednesday, October 6 blocked the law banning almost all abortions in this state and thus ruled in favor of the administration of President Joe Biden who had filed a complaint last month, during the entry into force of the draconian measure.

“This court will not allow this shocking deprivation of such an important right to continue one more day,” Judge Robert Pitman wrote in his ruling, which the ultra-conservative state can appeal.

Texas can temporarily no longer enforce the law, supported by Republicans, according to the ruling.

No exception in case of incest or rape

Texas law, which came into effect on September 1, prohibits abortion once the embryo’s heartbeat is detected – around six weeks pregnant, when most people don’t know they’re pregnant. It does not provide for an exception in the event of incest or rape, but only in the event of a medical emergency.





In recent years, comparable laws have been passed by a dozen other conservative states and struck down in court because they violate the jurisprudence of the United States Supreme Court. This guarantees the right to abortion as long as the fetus is not viable, i.e. around 22 weeks of pregnancy.

But the text of Texas has a unique device: it entrusts citizens “exclusively” with the task of enforcing the measure by encouraging them to file a complaint against organizations or people who help others to abort illegally.

The Supreme Court, where the conservative judges have a clear majority, invoked these “new procedural questions” to refuse, a month ago, to block the law as demanded by defenders of the right to abortion. The federal government then entered the legal arena, invoking its interest in upholding the constitutional rights of Americans.

Battle far from over

“For more than a month, Texans have been deprived of access to abortion because of an unconstitutional law that should never have come into force,” responded in a statement Alexis McGill Johnson, the president of the giant of Planned Parenthood.

Recalling that “the battle is far from over,” McGill Johnson said he hoped this decision would allow clinics to resume performing abortions.

Democratic President Joe Biden promised in September “an immediate response” from his government, which he ordered to find “measures to ensure that women in Texas have access to abortion safely and legally”.

Last week, tens of thousands of women demonstrated in the United States to defend the right to abortion. “No matter where you are, this fight is at your doorstep today,” said Alexis McGill Johnson in Washington.

