Thanks to a team of musicologists and engineers, Beethoven’s unfinished symphony is no longer so

Ludwig van Beethoven died in 1827, three years after completing his Ninth Symphony, which many consider his masterpiece. He had started to work on a tenth symphony, but the deterioration of his state of health did not allow him to complete this project, which remained in the draft stage.

Since then, musicologists and Beethoven lovers have wondered, and lament not knowing what this symphony could have become. His notes gave hope for a grandiose result, but visibly doomed to remain out of reach. Today, thanks to the work of a team of music historians, musicologists, composers and computer engineers, Beethoven’s vision will soon come to life.

Responsible for the artificial intelligence (AI) side of the project, I led a scientific team from the start-up Playform AI, which taught a machine all of Beethoven’s work and his creative process.

A full recording of his Tenth Symphony will be released on October 9, 2021, the day the work will be performed on stage for the first time in Bonn, Germany, crowning more than two years of effort.

Limits of previous attempts

Around 1817, the Royal Philharmonic Society of London commissioned Beethoven for his ninth and tenth symphonies. Written for an orchestra, they often have four movements: the first is played at a fast tempo; the second, at a slower tempo; the third, at a moderate or fast tempo; and the last, on a fast tempo.

In 1824, Beethoven completed his ninth symphony, which ended with the timeless “Ode to Joy”.

But from the Tenth, the composer left little behind, apart from fragmentary scores and a few ideas lying on paper.



Beethoven House Museum , CC BY-SA



Beethoven’s tenth symphony has already been the subject of attempts at reconstruction. In 1988, musicologist Barry Cooper set out to complete the first two movements. He assembled 250 bars from the existing fragments to create a version of the first movement which he deemed faithful to that of Beethoven. But the sketches, too fragmentary, did not allow symphony specialists to go beyond this first movement.

The constitution of the team

At the beginning of 2019, I was contacted by Dr Matthias Röder, director of the Karajan Institute. This organization based in Salzburg, Austria, aims to promote the links between music and technology. He was in the process of assembling a team to complete Beethoven’s tenth symphony in honor of the 250e birthday of the composer. Knowing my work on AI generated art, he wanted to know if AI would fill in the blanks left by Beethoven.

To meet such a daunting challenge, AI was going to have to embark on an unprecedented process. I replied that I was ready to give it a try.

Mr. Röder then formed a team by recruiting in particular the Austrian composer Walter Werzowa, the author of the musical signature of the Intel brand was entrusted with a composition of a new genre integrating the Beethoven legacy and the production of the ‘IA. Computer-assisted music specialist Mark Gotham oversaw the transcription of Beethoven’s sketches and the processing of his entire work so that the AI ​​was properly trained.

The team also included Robert Levin, a musicologist at Harvard University. This virtuoso pianist had already completed several incomplete works by composers of the 18th century.e century, including Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart and Johann Sebastian Bach.

The project takes shape

In June 2019, the group gathered for a two-day workshop at the Harvard Music Library. In a large room with a piano, a blackboard and a stack of Beethoven’s notebooks of his best-known works, we talked about how fragments can be turned into a complete musical work, and how he helps him. ‘AI would contribute to solving this puzzle, while staying true to the creative process and Beethoven’s vision.

Musicologists in attendance wanted to learn more about the music AI had already created. I told them how she had managed to generate music the Bach way, but it was just a Bach-like harmonization produced from a given melody. Nothing to do with our goal, which was to build an entire symphony on the basis of a few musical phrases.



Hulton Fine Art Collection / Getty Images



Conversely, the scientists present, including myself, wanted to know more about the available materials and how the specialists planned to use them to complete the symphony.





The mission incumbent on us has finally come to fruition. We were going to have to work from notes and compositions completed by Beethoven throughout his career, and sketches for the Tenth Symphony, in order to create something he could have written himself.

The challenge was considerable. We didn’t have a machine capable of digesting sketches and spitting out a symphony at the push of a button. Most AIs available at the time couldn’t continue an unfinished song beyond a few seconds.

We would have to push the limits of AI’s capabilities, machine-teaching Beethoven’s creative process, his way of starting from a few bars and meticulously developing them to create poignant symphonies, sonatas and quartets.

Understanding Beethoven’s Creative Process

As the project progressed, the human and technological aspects of the collaboration evolved. MM. Werzowa, Gotham, Levin and Röder deciphered and transcribed the sketches of the Tenth Symphony in an attempt to understand Beethoven’s intentions. Using his completed symphonies as a model, they tried to piece together the pieces of the puzzle, in order to know which movement, or which part of movement, each fragment belonged to.

They had to make choices, including deciding whether a fragment was the starting point of a scherzo, i.e. a very lively passage in a symphony, usually set in the third movement, or whether a staff formed the basis of a fugue. , a melody created by combining different parts echoing a central theme.

The AI ​​aspect of the project, which I was in charge of, encountered several difficulties.

The main one was to find a way to develop a short phrase, or even a simple motif, into a longer and more complex musical structure, as Beethoven would have done. In particular, the machine had to learn how the composer had constructed his fifth symphony from the famous motif consisting of only four notes.

Moreover, since the continuation of a phrase had to follow a certain musical form, whether it was a scherzo, a trio or a fugue, the AI ​​had to learn the process that Beethoven followed to develop these forms.

Then the list grew: we had to teach the AI ​​to harmonize a melodic line and create continuity between two sections. We also realized that she had to be able to compose a coda, the passage that concludes a piece.

Once we have a complete composition, the AI ​​should take care of the orchestration, that is, assigning the different instruments their parts. All in accordance with the method of Beethoven himself.

First big success

In November 2019, the team met again, this time in Bonn, in Beethoven’s birthplace, now turned into a museum.

This meeting would serve as a litmus test to decide on the ability of AI to bring this project to fruition. We printed AI-generated scores from sketches for Beethoven’s Tenth Symphony. A pianist performed in a small concert hall in the museum in front of a group of journalists, musicologists and Beethoven scholars.



Ahmed Elgammal , CC BY-SA



We asked audience members to guess where Beethoven’s sentences end and where AI extrapolations begin. They were unable to.

A few days later, one of those AI-generated scores was performed by a string quartet at a press conference. Only those who had intimate knowledge of the fragments of the Tenth Symphony were able to distinguish the work of artificial intelligence from that of Beethoven.

The success of these tests showed us that we were on the right track. But it was only a few minutes of music. We still had a lot of work ahead of us.

A work ready to see the light of day

At every stage hovered the genius of Beethoven, who encouraged us to do better. The AI ​​improved as the project progressed. Over the next eighteen months, we designed and orchestrated two whole movements of over twenty minutes each.

We are aware of the reactions of rejection that this work could inspire: some will argue that art must remain beyond the reach of AI, and that AI must not attempt to imitate the human creative process. However, in the artistic field, I do not see AI as a substitute tool, but as one that opens up new avenues of expression for artists.

This project could not have been achieved without the human expertise of historians and musicians. To achieve our goal, we had to provide a colossal amount of work, but also to be creative.

One of the musicologists on the team once said that AI reminded him of an enthusiastic apprentice musician who trains every day, learns and constantly improves. This student, having taken over Beethoven’s baton, is preparing to present the tenth symphony to the whole world.

Translated from English by M. André for Fast ForWord.