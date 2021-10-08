The 2021 Nobel Peace Prize awarded to two journalists, Russian Dimitry Muratov and Filipina Maria Ressa

Filipino journalist Maria Ressa, in February 2019 in Manila. CHRISTMAS CELIS / AFP

The 2021 Nobel Peace Prize has been awarded to two journalists, Russian Dimitry Muratov and Filipino Maria Ressa, the jury of the Nobel Committee announced on Friday (October 8th). The first is editor-in-chief of Novaya Gazeta, the main Russian opposition newspaper; the second, editor-in-chief of the news site Remind. They were awarded for “Their courageous fight for freedom of expression” in the Philippines and Russia, authoritarian countries led by Vladimir Poutine and Rodrigo Duterte.

Maria Ressa and Dimitry Muratov “Are the representatives of all journalists who defend this ideal in a world where democracy and freedom of the press are faced with increasingly unfavorable conditions”, said Nobel Committee chairperson Berit Reiss-Andersen in Oslo.

Aged 59, Dimitry Mouratov, one of the founders of the newspaper Novaya Gazeta “Has for decades defended freedom of expression in Russia under increasingly difficult conditions”, said the jury.





Congratulations from the Kremlin

“We can congratulate Dimitry Mouratov. He works continuously by following his ideals, keeping them. He is talented and courageous ”Russian presidency spokesman Dmitri Peskov reacted to the press.

As for Maria Ressa, 58, with her investigative media Rapper, co-founded in 2012, “She uses freedom of speech to expose abuse of power and growing authoritarianism in her homeland, the Philippines”, directed by Rodrigo Duterte, greets the jury.

Press freedom, never sacred until now, was among the favorites for this year but the 329 candidates running were kept secret.

The prize – a gold medal, a diploma and the sum of 10 million Swedish crowns (nearly 980,000 euros) – must be physically presented on December 10 in Oslo if sanitary conditions permit. Last year, the Nobel Peace Prize awarded the United Nations World Food Program (WFP) for its efforts against hunger in the world. After peace, the only Nobel awarded in Oslo, the season of prizes awarded since 1901 ends Monday in Stockholm with the economy.