The 2022 Geneva Auto Show is canceled!

Initially scheduled for next February, the 2022 edition of the Geneva Motor Show will ultimately not take place.





Sad news for the automotive world … After having canceled the 2020 and 2021 editions due to the pandemic, the organizers of the Geneva Motor Show have just announced the postponement of the 2022 edition, supposed to take place from 19 to 27 next February.

A future too uncertain

If the travel restrictions linked to the pandemic partly justify the decision of the organizers, it is above all the shortage of semiconductors that weighed on the balance and forced manufacturers to review their priorities, especially on communication at trade shows.

” The microchip crisis is likely to continue into the next year and will have negative financial consequences for OEMs. In these uncertain times, many brands are therefore unable to commit to a show that was scheduled in just four months. In view of all these factors, it seemed obvious to us that we had to postpone the show and announce the news without delay, to avoid a last minute cancellation. », Explained Sandro Mesquita, general manager of the show. “ This decision is for us much more of a postponement than an annulment. I am certain that the Geneva International Motor Show will come back stronger than ever in 2023 », He added.