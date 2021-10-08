the A controversy of the Team on the Belgian “seum”, the critics are raining!

Zapping Eleven Mondial Top10 Ligue1 Scorers Day 9

At the end of an evening of madness, the France team overthrew Belgium to win (3-2) and afford a ticket for the final of the League of Nations. Beyond this further step in the competition, the France team has especially triumphed over its best enemy since 2018, with a particularly painful scenario for the Belgians.

And the Team, for its edition of the day, chose to celebrate this by chambering our rivals in the evening. “Le seum, deux fois”, headlines the daily on its front page. A choice that frankly did not like to see the criticisms that have been raining down continuously since last night …

The front page of the team and the critics

It starts to become unbearable, the French speak of the Belgians’ seum but in reality, in each match, it is they who start with that so it does not make sense – Gab (@Gabsolument) October 7, 2021

Honestly, it might be time to move on, right? …

Shameful

– Nenessovič? ￰ ﾟ ﾇ ﾷ (@NenesseCab) October 7, 2021

Ridiculous, well done to the Belgians for this match. There is so much more to take away than this supposedly engineered rivalry. – the Airbag? ￰ ﾟ ﾇ ﾪ (@ Lairbag06) October 7, 2021