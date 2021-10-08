More

    the A controversy of the Team on the Belgian "seum", the critics are raining!

    At the end of an evening of madness, the France team overthrew Belgium to win (3-2) and afford a ticket for the final of the League of Nations. Beyond this further step in the competition, the France team has especially triumphed over its best enemy since 2018, with a particularly painful scenario for the Belgians.

    And the Team, for its edition of the day, chose to celebrate this by chambering our rivals in the evening. “Le seum, deux fois”, headlines the daily on its front page. A choice that frankly did not like to see the criticisms that have been raining down continuously since last night …

    The front page of the team and the critics

    The France team once again managed to achieve a striking victory against Belgium in official competition. And the room is there. Including on the front page of the daily L’Equipe which did not fail to tackle the Belgians.

