the annoyance of Belgian commentators over Théo Hernandez’s goal

The goal of Théo Hernandez at the last minute of the semi-final of the League of Nations between France and Belgium (3-2), struck the final blow to the Red Devils but also to Belgian commentators.

Roller coasters the wrong way. Belgian players, supporters and journalists experienced contradictory emotions this Thursday during the semi-final of the League of Nations between France and Belgium (3-2). First the jubilation after the two goals of Yannick Carrasco and Romelu Lukaku, which rewarded a first period of high level. Then the doubt after the French achievements of Karim Benzema and Kylian Mbappé, during a second period with a completely different physiognomy.

“We will have to pull ourselves together,” announced the commentator of the meeting in Belgium on RTL Sport, the broadcaster. A few minutes and a goal denied to Romelu Lukaku later, the Red Devils finally gave in on a goal from Théo Hernandez in the 90th. During an action where the tone of the Belgian commentators sensed the danger.





“Aaaaahhh! And the French goal… It’s terrible for our Devils!”

“Griezmann, he says, citing the Frenchman behind the victorious action. We rule out for Kylian Mbappé. Now with space here. Pavard.”

The center of the right side badly returned by Toby Alderweireld lets fear the worst. “Oh be careful, that was easy,” says his sidekick. Before the cry of spite: “Aaaaahhh! And the French goal … And the French goal of Hernandez. Théo Hernandez. It’s terrible for our Devils, in the ninetieth minute of play whereas a few moments ago, for a matter of centimeters, we saw a goal denied in a fair manner. “

The streak ends on a note of fair play towards the France team. “The joy has changed sides in this second half, admits the journalist. What a second half for the France team, it must be recognized.” “Alderweireld can do better, he puts the ball back in line, regrets his partner. Hernandez takes the opportunity to crucify Courtois. We are guilty of this third French goal.”