The Best Pastry Chef 2021: A candidate is unanimous, already six eliminations and a slip cake

Let’s go ! This Thursday, October 7, 2021, the tenth season of Best Pastry Chef debuted on M6. It is an anniversary season with novelties and which promises surprises. To begin with, after Julia Vignali’s departure, Marie Portolano hosts the show. It welcomed the twenty candidates who had to compete in technique and creativity. And above all, who were to impress the jury still composed of Cyril Lignac and Mercotte. The first trials set the tone for the season with many eliminations. Indeed, of the twenty amateur pastry chefs, only fourteen were qualified for the rest of the adventure. Cyril Lignac and Mercotte separated them into two events.

THE IDENTITY PIE

For the first test, the candidates had to make a dessert as classic as it is technical: the tart. It had to be their ID card. The opportunity to get to know them.

Avocado pieAya was greeted by the jury, Quentin as for him who wanted to give a nod to his job as a works engineer by offering a pie under construction. He did a little too much and didn’t really convince. Encouragement was given to Guillaume, Ramy or Lea and Mohammed. Anne-Loup got the right to nice compliments with his A-shaped pie, probably very well mastered. Paul-Henri, the financial manager, drowned a little by offering a pie in the shape of a buoy whose visual was not really successful and with an unbalanced taste according to the chefs. Jeremy On the other hand, sent the chills to Cyril Lignac with his black sesame praline tart. “I put this in my window and I sell it“, he addressed to him. The tasting ended with Maud, the youngest of the competition aged only 16. Despite the many preparations she embarked on, she managed to bluff the jurors.

Cyril and Mercotte have each deliberated on their own to designate three favorites. A maximum of six candidates could then hope to be selected for the future. But, there were only five. Because, one of them was unanimous. It is Jeremy. The other two qualified by Mercotte are Aya and Maud. Cyril Lignac has his side selected Marion and Jérôme. So there are still nine places left.





The first qualified for the following week are Jérémy, Aya, Maud, Marion and Jérôme.

THE CREATIVE TEST

For this second event, there were fifteen of them hoping to secure their place for the rest of the competition. The goal was to represent the object of his choice in the form of a cake.

Alexander, the Belgian of the season, has decided to concoct a mug of beer, in tribute to his country. Inside was a raspberry jelly. The former environmentalist Véronique for her part tried to reproduce a frame with the photo of her grandchildren, a chocolate and orange cake. Meryl and Anne-Loup have thought of incorporating their child’s soul by taking inspiration from their respective blanket. Ramy, she, who is always we fleek, tried his luck with a cake representing his makeup bag, with sugar paste as a base. The truck driver, Nicolas, meanwhile thought of the practical side by imagining a slip cake, because a spare slip is always useful as he emphasizes. Aurelie is a farmer and breeder of dairy cows, so it was only natural that she represented one of her cows. Paul-Henri made a rubik’s cube, his favorite object when traveling, mojito flavor. Gwendoline (ex-Miss Philippines 2011) bet on the visual of her cake and with her meringue, she wanted to remake the head of her dog Zoe. Quentin wanted to stand out with an amazing flavor in their cake: Parmesan. An ingredient that has been slipped into the chocolate cover of his favorite baking book. Guillaume made a watch-shaped dessert with its sugar paste bracelet. Milk chocolate and vanilla mousse were trapped inside.

After tasting, the nine selected candidates who will therefore go to the second week of competition are: Guillaume, Nicolas, Aurélie, Anne-Loup, Paul-Henri, Margaux, Alexandre, Mohamed and Méryl.

So these are Gwendoline, Ramy, François, Léa, Quentin, and Véronique who were eliminated.