The Blues hurt Marie Portolano

The semi-final of the League of Nations between France and Belgium allowed TF1 to lead the hearings on Thursday.

Obviously eagerly awaited for their first confrontation since the semi-final of the World Cup in Russia, the France-Belgium match met expectations. The show was indeed at the rendezvous on the lawn of Juventus Stadium, with the key to a 3-2 victory for the Blues, yet led 2-0 until the hour mark.

Read also: The rant of Deschamps





And three months after a disappointing Euro, this victory gave rise to a nice audience success for TF1 since the men of Didier Deschamps gathered 6.7 million viewers for a market share of 31.4%. The first channel is well ahead of the audiences since France 2, which broadcast a Cash Investigation devoted to Dominique Strauss-Kahn under the title “DSK, a man of influence”, gathered only 2.27 million viewers for 11 , 1% market share.

For the launch of his new season, the “Meilleur Pâtissier” on M6 had to be content with 2.07 million viewers and a market share of 11.3%. This is much less than the kickoff of the previous season, which was seen by 2.7 million viewers. Bad news for Marie Portolano, the former journalist of Canal +, who is presenting this season 10. She can nevertheless be consoled by noting that the program gathered 24.8% among famous housewives under 50 years old, the main target.