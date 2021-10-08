The bride and groom refuse him the meal, the photographer deletes all the photos from his camera

An amateur photographer requisitioned to immortalize the marriage of a couple in the United States, has made a radical decision. Annoyed because he had just been refused a meal break, the man then decided to permanently delete all the photos he had taken of the ceremony.



Simple backlash or overreaction? Everyone will have their opinion … On Reddit, an American community website, an amateur photographer has engaged in a mishap that makes people react.

He explains that an acquaintance, who was getting married, had called on his services to take care of the photos on this unique day. This man, who is not a professional photographer but who has a few notions accepts, for a very correct price. “He hadwas on a tight budget, and I agreed to photograph them for $ 250, which is nothing for a 10 hour event “, he explains to The Independent.

No break

On D-day, the photographer ensures the service, and follows the bride and groom everywhere to immortalize the best moments. Two hours before the end of his “shift” comes the time for the meal.

He is then made to understand that he will not be able to take a break to eat and that, moreover, no place is provided for him at the table: “I started at 11 am and I was supposed to finish around 7:30 pm. Around 5 pm the food is served, and I am told that I cannot take a break to eat, because I have to take pictures.”

Gained by fatigue after this intense day, the photographer then informed the groom that he was going to be away for 20 minutes to “to find something to eat and drink”.

“Continue or you won’t get paid”

The groom then shows himself intractable: “Either continue the photos, or you leave without getting paid!”, he would have replied.

“With the heat and the hunger, I was very annoyed by the turn of things, I asked him if he kept his words, he answered me that yes, so I deleted all the photos in front of him. that I had taken “, explains the photographer.

The right decision?

If he posted his story on Reddit, it is above all because this man was curious to know the opinion of Internet users. Had he done well or had he gone too far?

Almost 30,000 people responded to his post. Most rallying to his cause, explaining that the couple’s attitude was unjustifiable.

The person finally expressed his regrets. Looking back he thinks he should have left, and not acted in a rush. Moral of the story: those were not taken who thought they were taking …