The Cac 40 lifts its foot, focus on job creation in the United States, Market news

Like other European markets, the Paris Bourse is pausing after its sharp rebound the day before, at the end of a week marked by high volatility. Investors are limiting initiatives before the September US jobs report is presented. However, general sentiment is benefiting from the vote by the US Senate of a temporary increase in the debt ceiling, which avoids a short-term default.

Reflecting the wait-and-see attitude, the market once again favors “value” by positioning itself in particular in the automotive sector, and more specifically in equipment manufacturers Plastic Omnium (+ 4.4%) or Faurecia (+ 3.6%). Conversely, the technological compartment is neglected. The best performance came from the oil and gas sector (+ 1%). The barrel of Brent from the North Sea returns to 83 dollars while some analysts doubt the willingness of the US government to open its strategic reserves to avoid a surge in prices. TotalEnergies thus takes 1.1%, TechnipFMC 3.9% and Vallourec 4.1%. Gas prices move erratically in Amsterdam, where the megawatt hour moves between a high of 109 euros (+ 12.8% compared to the close on Thursday) and a floor at 92.045 (-4.7%). He reached a record 162.125 euros on Wednesday.

At 12:30 p.m., the Cac 40 yields 0.30% to 6,580.22 points in a limited business volume of 880 million euros. The contracts futures December on American indices fluctuated between a gain of 0.1% and a decline of 0.2%.

Last employment report before next FOMC

The Bureau of Labor Statistics will release September employment figures for the United States at 2:30 p.m. The consensus formed by Bloomberg expects 500,000 job creations, nearly double those recorded in August, and a decline of 0.1 point in the unemployment rate to 5.1%. For the eight analysts surveyed by the financial agency, the figure to watch is 200,000. A lower total would have the effect of raising doubts about the health of the US economy.





Such a scenario would fuel expectations about a postponement of the implementation of the process of reducing the Fed’s asset purchases. Friday’s report will be the last before the Monetary Policy Committee meeting on November 2 and 3, a theoretical date on which the “tapering” could be announced. Jerome Powell told reporters that it would take ” a reasonably good employment report To reach the threshold set by the central bank to reduce its purchasing program by $ 120 billion per month. Half of the committee members now believe that interest rates could be raised at the end of next year.

Xavier Niel takes a stake in Unibail

STMicroelectronics down 1.5% in the wake of the earnings warning from Chinese supplier Apple AAC Technologies (-12.6% in Hong Kong this morning). According to analysts, Apple represents between 20% and 25% of STMicro’s turnover.

IT services company Capgemini and the software publisher Dassault Systèmes respectively yield 1.3% and 1.4%.

Vivendi earns 1.5%. Citi upgraded its recommendation on the media group’s action from “neutral” to “buy.”

Amid other analyst ratings, JPMorgan lowered its price target on Nexans from 86 to 83 euros while maintaining his opinion at “neutral”. Deutsche Bank raised its target price on Verallia (+ 2.1%) from 44 to 48 euros by maintaining his advice to “buy”.

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield gains 2.5%, driven by the announcement of a new rise by Xavier Niel to its capital. The businessman founder of Iliad informed the Autorité des marchés financiers that he now owns 23.24% of the shares and voting rights of the commercial real estate group.

Casino fell 3.7%. Its e-commerce subsidiary Cnova (-6.7%) and parent company of Cdiscount, has decided to postpone its capital increase project announced in June, due to unfavorable market conditions.



