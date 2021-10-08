the clouds are gathering on Apple Pay

Heavy weather notice on the Apple Pay mobile payment app. And threats hover on both sides of the Atlantic. On the European side, it was the European Commission which finally decided, after some procrastination, to strike hard.

According to the agency Reuters, the European executive is indeed considering launching proceedings against Apple for obstructing competition. The problem is known: Apple, in the name of personal data security, refuses to open the NFC contactless chip, and by extension the “tap and go” function, from its iPhones to other payment applications other than Apple Pay.

This blockage, regularly denounced by European banks as unfair competition, an opinion shared by the European competition authority, is on the menu of the next European Digital Market Act directive. But its implementation is not expected for two or three years.

Hard position of the Commission

Apparently the Commission, which did not react to the information from Reuters, wishes to shake up the legislative calendar. Last June, it had already opened several investigations into suspicions of anti-competitive practices, which Apple formally disputes. The Vice-President of the Commission; Margrethe Vestager, in charge of competition, even seems to focus her attacks on Apple’s refusal to open its NFC antenna.

The accusations come as Dutch antitrust authorities are also looking into Apple Pay on the same issue. In France, the authorities prefer to wait for the problem to resolve itself with the directive. Always according to Reuters, the Commission could send the company its indictment as early as next year. With, the key, a fine of up to 10% of its worldwide turnover. Or $ 27 billion!

But, beyond the fine, it is indeed the whole model of Apple in payments and beyond to create a proprietary ecosystem that could be called into question if Europe forced the Cupertino giant to open its technology in the name of free competition. For example, in France, iPhone users could use the interbank mobile payment service Paylib, which they cannot do today. But it is also the entire payment chain that could benefit from the opening of the Apple system, IT or service providers, fintechs …

New front in the United States

This could in particular have consequences across the Atlantic, following in particular the battle between Apple and Epic Games which finally forced Apple to no longer impose its payment system on game publishers present in its App Store. A new front has just opened in the United States, according to the Wall Street Journal. Several large American banks are indeed putting pressure, at least indirectly, on Apple to modify the distribution key for commissions on transactions via Apple Pay, deemed too favorable to the empire of the Apple.

To avoid a head-on fight, the banks are turning to Visa, the main scheme American, essential gateway between banks and Apple Pay, to negotiate changes and lower the level of commissions that banks pay Apple for transactions on its mobile application. According to the American daily, this commission would be 0.15% on each transaction. Yet banks pay no commission to rival Google Pay service. Another advantage for Apple, the latter reserves the right to accept or not the issuing banks that wish to offer the Apple Pay service. However, this is contrary to the policy defended by Visa or MasterCard.





Apple’s niet

The idea put forward to reform the system is that banks only pay this commission once on recurring payments, such as subscription to a service. For now, Apple has issued an objection, sure of its strong position. “Our banking partners continue to see the benefits of providing Apple Pay and are investing in new ways to implement and promote Apple Pay to their customers.”, Apple told Wall Street Journal.

However, Apple and its iPhones are far from showing dominance in both smartphones and mobile payment. According to corroborating studies, Apple Pay is still little used by iPhone users. But, in a world of payments where everything moves very quickly, many people believe that Apple will be the first beneficiary, given its notoriety, its ecosystem and the more “high-end” profile of its customers, the boom future of mobile payment, particularly in the service sector.

A hidden battle

This is why American banks (this is less the case in Europe) very quickly scrambled to forge partnerships with Apple when it launched its Apple Pay service in 2014, and despite a very sluggish take-off of the service. But today, they are disappointed with the performance of Apple Pay, especially as mobile payment offers are on the increase.

This looming new dispute also reflects the hushed war between banks and technology giants in the field of payments, but also financial services. Apple continues to launch trial runs in the pre-square of financial institutions, such as consumer credit (Apple Card) or financial advice.

In the end, it took almost eight years for the banks or the authorities to react to Apple’s monopoly wishes. The latter nevertheless retains an asset up his sleeve, and of size: his will to defend bitten the personal data of its customers. It has become his trademark. And, today, faced with its competitors on the web or with banks, it is worth gold.