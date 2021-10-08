the complete draw of the N1 teams for the 5th round

Zapping Foot National TOP 10: The most beautiful jerseys in Ligue 1 2021/2022

The 5th round of the Coupe de France now knows all its posters, while it will take place the weekend of October 16 and 17. The draws of the twelve regions have been made and the National 1 teams, which enter the competition on the occasion of this 5th round, are now fixed on their opponents. Check out the full draw recap for National 1 teams below.

The complete draw for the N1 during the 5th round

-Chambourcy ASM (D3) – Red Star

-US Créteil Lusitanos – Entente Sannois Saint-Gratien (N2)

-Vineuil SF (R1) – US Orléans

-SO Romorantin (N2) – La Berrichonne de Châteauroux

-RC Epernay Champagne (N3) – Sedan

-AS Brestoise (R3) – US Concarneau

-FCAV Redon (R1) – Stade Briochin

-ST Esteve Perpignan (R1) – FC Sète

-St Maurice l’Exil (D1) – Villefranche

-AS Saint-Priest (N2) – FC Bourg-en-Bresse Péronnas O1

-GFA Rummily Vallières (N2) – FC Annecy

-Chantrigne US (D1) – Stade Lavallois

-Coulaine (R1) – Cholet

-La Chapelle sur Erdre (R2) – Le Mans

-US Vico (R3) – FC Bastia-Borgo

-Chevrieres Gdfresnoy (R2) – Chambly

-Tourcoing (R1) – Boulogne sur Mer

-ASPTT Caen Football (R1) – US Avranches



