The confidences of Pierre Ménès, who “thought of doing something stupid”

Axel Allag, Media365: published on Friday 08 October 2021 at 17:20

This Friday, Pierre Ménès was present during the Estelle Midi program, broadcast on RMC. The former columnist notably returned to the case of sexual assault and his departure from Canal +. Marked by “hatred of social networks”, he admitted to having thought of suicide.

Pierre Ménès made his media return this Friday on the set of RMC and the program “Estelle Midi”. More than three months after the officialization of his departure from Canal +, the consequences of sexual assaults – whether or not proven – on female colleagues, unveiled during the documentary “I am not a slut, I am a journalist”, by Marie Portolano , the former columnist confided. “On arrival what is this story? It is the hatred of social networks. The hatred and cowardice of social networks. (…) Why was Canal + sidelined? Because of social networks … “, explained the man who, on Tuesday, October 12, will launch a platform dedicated to football called “Pierrot Football Club”.





“At one point, I thought about doing something stupid”

If he admitted having received support, testified by strangers more than by colleagues, Ménès explained that he regretted this lack of consideration, believing that he had been “let go”. “Even though I’m a horrible sexual pervert, a lot of people obviously missed me. It’s true that there was little public support. But I didn’t ask anyone, we were on the hunt. to the man”, assured the former columnist of the Canal Football Club. The period that Ménès went through was complicated to live through and he recognized it without difficulty. “I experienced it very badly. Very very badly. Or even the worst. I no longer watched football, I went through it a bit like the Blues next to this Euro. That is to say that at one point, I thought of doing something stupid. And I yelled at right away, telling myself that 5 years ago, you fought like a dog to survive, it’s not to end it because of the hatred and cowardice of social networks ” , he explained.