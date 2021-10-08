the contrasting evening of Theo Hernandez

What follows after this advertisement

The least we can say is that Theo Hernandez showed character. Like his brother, Lucas. After publicly showing his desire to be called by Didier Deschamps for the French team while he was a hit with AC Milan (13 Serie A goals in his first two seasons with the Rossoneri), the 24-year-old left side was finally summoned to the last rally in September.

The opportunity for him to show himself to his advantage in the brand new 3-4-3 set up against Finland (2-0). Recalled by the coach to play in the final tournament of the League of Nations, Theo Hernandez aroused even more curiosity because of the presence in the list of his older brother. Facing Belgium, DD has also chosen to entrust the left side to the Hernandez siblings. Lucas in the axis and Theo at the piston station.

A dull match and then the sparkle

Unfortunately for him, as for his brother besides, the Red Devils extinguished him. Non-existent on the offensive side, he had no impact in the attacking game. Forced to defend most of the time, he was the player who touched the fewest balls in the first period (21), just behind Benjamin Pavard (22). Not terrible after the promises posted against Finland.





Questioned at the microphone of TF1, Deschamps took his defense. “They are there to occupy the width, the ball circulates more in the heart of the game. As we were almost systematically in defense in the last 20 minutes of the first period, the piston players found themselves more in the defense zone that offensive. “ But upon returning from the locker room, while the majority of the Blues had found bite, Theo has certainly evolved higher, but nothing more.

However, if he has managed to make a name for himself in Italy, it is because he knows how to score decisive goals. Well, Theo Hernandez will long remember his first goal for the Blues at the very end of the game. A perfect left strike that sent France to the Nations League final. An achievement that changed his evening somewhat: ” What party ! Go the Blues. Proud of this great victory and of this teamwork… so many emotions! “