The Covid-19 soon back in force? WHO makes terrible statements on pandemic

published by FJ Oct 06, 2021 at 2:00 PM

This Tuesday, October 5, 2021, the WHO – World Health Organization – has just made terrible statements about the Covid-19 health crisis. Indeed, Maria Van Kerkhove, responsible for the management of the epidemic stated that the latter was not under control.

An epidemic that continues

Almost two years ago to the day, the whole world was still far from imagining the health crisis that was about to happen. Indeed, in December 2019, the world heard for the first time about ” coronavirus ” , a amazing virus respiratory system arrived straight from China and more precisely from a market in Wuhan.





Many countries believe that this epidemic will quickly be under control and no one then really cares what will happen. But quickly the virus is spreading and cases are detected in almost all countries.

WHO alerts on Covid-19

In France, the situation quickly gets out of hand with February. To actively fight the Covid-19 health crisis, Emmanuel Macron made the bet of firmness and decided to set up an unprecedented containment in march 2020. During this period, the French were only waiting for one thing, the arrival of vaccines to try to stem the pandemic.

For a few weeks now, the situation seems to improve but the arrival of variants has called everything into question. And it seems that we are not yet completely out of the woods. Indeed, this Tuesday, October 5, Maria Van Kerkhove responsible for managing the epidemic a WHO made some statements which are not reassuring: “ The situation is still incredibly dynamic. And it is dynamic because we do not have control of this virus. We are not out of the woods yet. We are completely in the middle of this pandemic », She admits.

