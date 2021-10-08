The Covid has left 140,000 orphans in the United States

An earlier study estimated that about 40,000 American children had lost a parent in February 2021. Blacks and Hispanics are the most affected.

The number of American children orphaned during the COVID-19 pandemic could be greater than previously estimated. During 15 of the 19 months that the Covid-19 pandemic lasted, more than 140,000 American children lost a parent or grandparent, according to a study published Thursday, October 7 by the medical journal Pediatrics. In many cases, surviving parents or other family members have stayed behind to provide for these children. But the researchers used the term “orphan” in their study to try to estimate how many children’s lives had been turned upside down by the pandemic.

Federal statistics are not yet available on the number of U.S. children placed in foster care last year. Researchers estimate, however, that Covid-19 has led to a 15% increase in the number of orphaned children. In a not insignificant number of these cases (22,000), it was a grandparent who provided for the needs of the child who died, or he was the person providing the accommodation.

Another lesson is that the toll is much higher among blacks and Hispanics: more than half of the children who lost a parent during the pandemic belonged to one of these two communities, while they represent only about 40%. of the American population. The differences were much more pronounced in some states. In California, 67% of children who lost their primary caregiver were Hispanic. In Mississippi, they were 57% black, according to the study.





The pandemic has resulted in more deaths from other causes

“These results really highlight the children who have been made the most vulnerable by the pandemic and to whom additional resources should be directed”one of the study’s authors, Dr Alexandra Blenkinsop of Imperial College London, said in a statement.

An earlier study by different researchers estimated that around 40,000 American children had lost a parent to Covid-19 in February 2021. The new study is based not on official coronavirus death figures, but on excess mortality, that is, the number of deaths above what would be considered typical. Most of those deaths were from the coronavirus, but the pandemic has also resulted in more deaths from other causes.

The results of the two studies are not contradictory, said Ashton Verdery, author of the previous study. Verdery and his colleagues had focused on a shorter time frame, and furthermore they were only interested in the death of parents, while this new research also took into account what happened to the helping grandparents. “It is very important to understand the loss of the grandparents”, said Verdery, a researcher at Penn State. “ Many children live with their grandparents ”, a more common way of life among certain ethnic groups.