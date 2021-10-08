the decline continued around the world this week

The Covid-19 pandemic has slowed this week around the world, continuing its decline that began a month and a half ago: here are the striking weekly developments, taken from an AFP database.

An important indicator, however, the number of cases diagnosed only reflects a fraction of the actual number of infections and comparisons between countries should be taken with caution, as testing policies differ from one country to another.

– More than 400,000 daily cases –

With 422,400 contaminations recorded daily in the world this week, the indicator has dropped significantly (-7% compared to the previous week), according to an AFP report stopped on Thursday.

The pandemic, which was gaining ground at the beginning of the summer fueled by a very contagious Delta variant, has been declining since the end of August.

– Decrease in most regions –

This week, most regions of the world have seen their situation improve: -32% of cases recorded in Africa, -20% in Asia, -15% in the Latin America / Caribbean zone, -11% in the United States zone. United States / Canada and -10% in the Middle East.

Europe (+ 7%) and Oceania (+ 13%) are the only two areas where the situation is deteriorating this week.

– Stronger acceleration –

Singapore, yet one of the most vaccinated countries in the world, is the one where the epidemic is accelerating the most (+ 80%, 3,300 new cases per day), among the countries having recorded at least 1,000 daily infections during the week elapsed.





Behind the Asian city-state, the strongest accelerations of the week are all in Eastern Europe, Poland (+ 59%, 1,400), Latvia (+ 48%, 1,200), Ukraine (+ 40%, 10,600), Romania (+ 40%, 12,100) and Slovakia (+ 28%, 1,200).

The countries of the East of the Old Continent are globally less vaccinated than those located in the West.

– Strongest declines –

Conversely, it is Japan (-48%, 1,200 new cases per day) which recorded the strongest decline this week, ahead of Vietnam (-42%, 5,200), Morocco (-40%, 700) , Bangladesh (-35%, 700) and South Africa (-33%, 1,000).

– The most contaminations –

The United States remains by far the country with the highest number of new infections in absolute terms this week (100,700 daily cases, -11%), ahead of the United Kingdom (34,200, -1%) and Turkey (29,000, + 5%).

In proportion to the population, excluding micro-states, the country with the most new cases this week remains Serbia (644 per 100,000 inhabitants), ahead of Mongolia (463) and Romania (440).

– Dead –



The United States has the highest daily death toll, 1,782 per day this week, ahead of Russia (899) and Mexico (517).

Globally, daily deaths continue to decline (7,185 per day, -7%).

– Cuba vaccinates at full speed –

The countries that vaccinate the fastest this week are mainly in Latin America, Asia and Oceania.

Cuba is at the top of the podium this week, administering doses to 1.37% of its population every day. Next, among the countries of more than one million inhabitants, New Zealand (1.19%), South Korea (1.12%), Australia (1.05%), Peru and Vietnam (1.03% each) and Taiwan (1.00%).

To date, the most vaccinated countries in the world are the United Arab Emirates and Portugal, two countries where 85% of the population is fully vaccinated, ahead of Spain (78%), Singapore (77%), Denmark and Uruguay (75% each), Ireland (74%), Belgium, Canada, France and Italy (73%).