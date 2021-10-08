the director of the AP-HP takes “the reports very seriously” but does not want to “anticipate the conclusions of the investigation”

Martin Hirsch ensures, in an email sent to his teams, that the withdrawal of the responsibilities of head of the service of Professor Emile Daraï is a “precautionary measure”.

AP-HP Managing Director Martin Hirsch ensures “take reports and the words of patients very seriously” who denounce medical rapes and mistreatment during examinations by Professor Emile Daraï, specialist in endometriosis at Tenon hospital in Paris, but does not want “anticipate the conclusions of the investigation”, in a long email that he sent to his teams on Friday October 8, and that Franceinfo was able to consult.

Martin Hirsch returns to the withdrawal of the responsibilities of head of the gynecology-obstetrics department of the Tenon hospital and of the function of pedagogical manager at the Sorbonne from the accused doctor, announced on Friday by the AP-HP, and ensures that this ‘is a “protective measure”.

In this letter, the director general of the AP-HP also evokes an exchange with the professor and affirms that the latter wrote to him: “We probably did not take enough account of the feelings of the patients and perhaps not implemented the conditions of care corresponding to their expectations”. The director general of the AP-HP specifies on this subject that the “formalization of patient information, prior to a clinical examination” has been strengthened.

According to Martin Hirsch, the AP-HP has received seven complaints over the past seven years concerning Professor Daraï, then new reports for two weeks and the media coverage of the case.





The AP-HP and the Sorbonne decided to launch an internal investigation on September 20, after Franceinfo revealed accusations of rape and mistreatment targeting Professor Emile Daraï. “The fact-finding mission began with the hearings of staff, students, patients and the professor from October 1 and must submit its report” before the end of October 2021 “, the AP-HP said in a statement Thursday.

In addition, Emile Daraï is targeted by two complaints, a first for “rape of a minor” and a second for “rape in assembly”. They denounce violent insertions of speculum and painful vaginal and rectal examinations. The Paris prosecutor’s office opened an investigation for “rape by person having authority over a minor over 15 years” after the first complaint.