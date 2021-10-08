The Earth is shining less and less, and that’s not good news – Ouest-France evening edition

By Mathilde LE PETITCORPS

The Earth’s reflective power, called albedo, is declining, US scientists have found. A phenomenon which is cause for concern, because it has the effect of accentuating global warming.

The shine of the Earth fades! It is a study of the Big Bear Lake Solar Observatory, specializing in the study of the Sun and located in California, United States, which revealed it, and the journal Science and the Future relayed the news on its website. The scientists relied on observations of the Earth’s radiance, between 1998 and 2017, from satellite data and by observing the amount of terrestrial light reflected on the Moon.

This study documents the decrease in the albedo of our planet. Albedo, to put it simply, is reflective power. The higher a surface has a high albedo, the more it reflects sunlight, and therefore, the more it shines. A surface’s high albedo also means that it will heat up less, since light “bounces” off it.

The phenomenon increased from 2014 to 2017

We know today that in twenty years, “The brightness of the Earth has decreased by 0.5%, or the equivalent of half a watt less light per square meter”, specifies the website of the magazine Science and the Future . ” It’s a lot “, say scientists.

Finally, the brightness of the Earth on the Moon was more or less constant during 1998 to 2014. It is rather from 2014 to 2017 that the phenomenon was accentuated. “We were a little reluctant to analyze the data for these three years because they were identical”, New Jersey Institute of Technology researcher Philip Goode, lead author of the study, even told CNN.





But when scientists looked at the data in detail, they found that “The reflection had dropped significantly”. So much so that researchers who have been monitoring terrestrial radiation since the mid-1990s initially thought they had made a mistake. They therefore redone the analyzes and calculations several times.

Global warming … contributes to global warming

The reason for this decrease in the Earth’s albedo? There has been less reflective low cloud, especially over the eastern Pacific Ocean, for several years. This phenomenon is a consequence of the significant rise in surface water temperatures in this area.

The melting and shrinking sea ice and ice caps have also something to worry about. This has a direct impact on the albedo of our planet, since the highly reflective white surface of the ice decreases more and more …

Melting ice has a direct impact on the albedo of our planet. (Photo: Nathalie Thomas / Reuters)

If the Earth loses its shine, it is therefore directly linked to the disruption of the climate. And the worst part is that this has the effect of further accentuating the rise in temperatures and the melting of the ice. In other words, global warming… contributes to global warming. A “snowball” effect that hardly encourages optimism.

