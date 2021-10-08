More

    the emotion of Slimani after his record, the Fennecs equal a feat of the France team!

    Sports


    Zapping Eleven Mondial TOP 10: The most profitable transfers in history

    In addition to the river score (6-1), the Algeria – Niger meeting was marked by the record performance of Islam Slimani. Author of a double, the striker of Olympique Lyonnais became the top scorer in the history of the Fennecs with 38 goals. After the meeting, Slimani did not hide his emotion, according to words transcribed by “DZ foot”:

    “It is a dream for me to be the best of the selection. When I review my career and my youth it is a dream. It is a pride for me, my parents and my family. You have to believe in your dreams to make them come true. “

    Algeria equals the France team

    With this great success in Blida, Algeria extended its unbeaten record to 30 consecutive matches (22 wins, 8 draws), equaling a feat of the France team … of Aimé Jacquet! Between February 1994 and November 1996, the Blues had indeed remained undefeated 30 games, before winning the World Cup in 1998. A good omen for the men of Djamel Belmadi and the world in Qatar in 2022? The future will tell !

    to summarize

    After Algeria’s large victory against Niger, Islam Slimani was moved to have broken the goal record in the history of the Fennecs. With 30 consecutive victories, Algeria equals the invincibility series of the France team.

    Etienne Leray


    Amanda

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    Previous articleTanzanian Abdulrazak Gurnah, Nobel Prize for Literature, novelist of wars, migration and the plagues of colonialism
    Next article‘I wish I wasn’t a prince’: Harry tormented long before his retirement from the royal family

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC