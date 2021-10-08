the emotion of Slimani after his record, the Fennecs equal a feat of the France team!

Zapping Eleven Mondial TOP 10: The most profitable transfers in history

In addition to the river score (6-1), the Algeria – Niger meeting was marked by the record performance of Islam Slimani. Author of a double, the striker of Olympique Lyonnais became the top scorer in the history of the Fennecs with 38 goals. After the meeting, Slimani did not hide his emotion, according to words transcribed by “DZ foot”:

“It is a dream for me to be the best of the selection. When I review my career and my youth it is a dream. It is a pride for me, my parents and my family. You have to believe in your dreams to make them come true. “

Algeria equals the France team

With this great success in Blida, Algeria extended its unbeaten record to 30 consecutive matches (22 wins, 8 draws), equaling a feat of the France team … of Aimé Jacquet! Between February 1994 and November 1996, the Blues had indeed remained undefeated 30 games, before winning the World Cup in 1998. A good omen for the men of Djamel Belmadi and the world in Qatar in 2022? The future will tell !

Algeria🇩🇿 have not lost any of their last 30 games played in all competitions (22 wins, 8 draws) .The best unbeaten streak in a selection A. Algeria🇩🇿 equal the best unbeaten streak in the@French team (30). @PSSportsFR #ALGNIG

