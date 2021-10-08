The Epic Games Store offers you to assemble the PC of your dreams for free …

We are not teaching you anything, times have been difficult for DIY enthusiasts in the DIY market for a few months. The time when you could go to a configurator to carefully choose its components one by one from a wide range of products is now like a distant memory. Perhaps to console those nostalgic for this era, the Epic Games Store has decided to offer the PC game Building Simulator.

Released in January 2019, PC Building Simulator is developed by Claudiu Kiss and The Irregular Corporation. The title of the game is quite telling, but here is the description: “Start and grow your own computer repair business, then learn how to diagnose, repair, and assemble PCs. Using approved components and a full hardware and software simulation, imagine and build the ultimate PC of your dreams. “





Back to school 2021: custom PC, 6 recommended configurations

Stock and low prices, but for which PCs?

In order to indulge in the construction of PC on PC, your machine must be running Windows 7 or later and have at least an Intel Core i5-2500K or AMD Athlon X4 740 processor (or equivalent); a GeForce GTX 660 (2048 MB) or Radeon R9 285 (2048 MB) graphics card (the sheet specifies that integrated graphics processors can work, but that they are not officially supported); 4 GB of RAM. The recommended configuration mentions an Intel Core i7-2600K or Ryzen 3 1200 processor (or equivalent) and increases the amount of RAM to 8 GB. For disk space, allow 30 GB.

As usual, the offer expires next Thursday at 5 p.m. The game is negotiated at 16 euros outside the promotional period. The many DLCs of the software benefit from a 10% discount. To grab a free copy of PC Building Simulator, follow the link.