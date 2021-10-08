the Fennecs lead at the break thanks to a free kick from Mahrez!

Zapping Eleven Mondial Top10 Ligue1 Scorers Day 9

At the Mustapha Tchaker stadium in Blida, Algeria receives Niger as part of the 2022 World Cup qualifiers. Djamel Belmadi’s men first had a hard time getting into their match against those of Jean-Michel Cavalli, very well organized and who found the post by Adebayor (5th).

After two attempts from Benrahma (14th) and Atal (22nd), the salvation of the Fennecs came through its captain, Riyad Mahrez, author of a magnificent free kick (27th). Despite this opener, Algeria was not more convincing in the game but could have obtained a penalty on a contentious action involving Bounedjah (37th).

At the break, Algeria leads but will have to be wary of a return from Niger, not come to make up the figure.