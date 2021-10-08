The French team outclass the Czech Republic in qualifying for Euro 2022

Two months after its Olympic title, the France team ideally launched its qualifying campaign for Euro 2022 on Wednesday by atomizing the Czech Republic (38-22).
In an overheated and sold-out Ghani-Yalouz sports center in Besançon, this return to business was quite a trap, insofar as ten Olympic champions were missing.
Youth shines
Between retirees, injured or those who simply asked for a little rest, Olivier Krumbholz had therefore bet on youth, with ten players who had no selection in the group, seven celebrated their first cap on Wednesday. A successful poker move for the coach since his young daughters, well helped by the convincing return of Laura Glauser (10 saves at 42% including a penalty in 30 minutes), took the measure of their opponent from the first act with a lot of application. Méline Nocandy thus confirmed her excellent start to the season with Metz by scoring five goals (as did Tamara Horacek, Pauletta Foppa and Coralie Lassource).
His players largely in the lead at the break (19-12), Olivier Krumbholz could then continue his large workforce review. With a special mention for goalkeeper Catherine Gabriel who was keen to shine in her training club (seven saves at 47%).
“I am happy to have returned to the French team, to have felt very good emotions, smiled Laura Glauser, who had not been selected for the Olympics. I’ve been looking for all this for a little while, since my crusaders (in October 2019) it’s a little hard to come back and tonight it was really cool. We weren’t complete, there were a lot of new players but everyone was really serious and put all the ingredients they could to make it happen. Even the little kids who impressed me. They took responsibility and really went to the end. “
“For my first selection after four training sessions with the team, I was super stressed. “
The young pivot of Paris 92 Adja Ouattara (20 years old next week) thus impressed with his impact in defense. “For my first selection after four training sessions with the team, I was super stressed, she confessed. Was I going to be up to it? Because in training it went very well, but in a match it’s different, there is more intensity. But the girls helped us get into the game, it was done as a team and the apprehension went away. I put a lot of intensity, I am very happy. “
Reassured by this first outing, the Olympic champions will continue their qualification journey on Sunday in Ukraine (5 p.m. live on the L’Équipe channel).