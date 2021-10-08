the frustration of Thibaut Courtois, the joy of Didier Deschamps … The reactions after France-Belgium

After the victory of the France team at the end of the suspense against Belgium in the semifinals of the League of Nations on Thursday, October 7 (3-2), the French clan displayed a calm face. Satisfied with the reaction of pride from his players, Didier Deschamps insisted on the importance of this victory. The tone was obviously not the same among the Belgians. As in the semi-final of the 2018 World Cup, goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois did not hide his frustration.

Didier Deschamps at a press conference : “I place this match among the best (of my tenure at the head of the Blues) because we had one of the very best teams in Europe or in the world against us. You also have to know how to recognize the quality of the opponent . I’m very proud of my players. I don’t agree (on the idea of ​​a two-face game). Our first part of the first half was good. It was then that we suffered, too retreated and failed to come out.The 2-0 is severe but it penalizes an insufficient second game.

“Very proud of the players, the group, the staff (…) We were able to come back: it was a fantastic match” The first words of Antoine Griezmann after the qualification of the Blues for the final of this League of Nations #BELFRA pic.twitter.com/sAtpbE5Bj9 – TF1 (@ TF1) October 7, 2021

Other than me, I don’t think many people still believed in it at halftime. It’s fabulous what the players did when we were down 2-0. We do not win all the matches, of course, but the France team is still there. Today, it consolidates what we were able to do very well at the last gathering, taking into account that it is a new system that does not prevent new players from being added. We’re still one of the best nations. “

Paul Pogba at The team channel : (on what happened in the locker room at half-time) “I hope we will win the final. You may see it after Sunday. We felt an energy, you will see this that we felt, an energy that we felt, that I cannot explain. If there is a video, you will see. In the first half, we had the possession and they waited for us. stepped back, they found the right lags. But when we came back, we thought we had to let go of the horses“.





“Sunday’s match against Italy is useless. Being 3rd in the League of Nations is useless. I don’t know why we are playing this match” Thibaut Courtois at RTL Belgium

Hugo Lloris in mixed zone : “Ihad to react as a team. The key is that mentally we were able to stay in the game and raise our level as a team. (On Kylian Mbappé) Taking this responsibility at this point in the match is fantastic. Of course there is talent, but behind it, there is a winning mind. We’re all happy for him in the locker room. “

Thibault Courtois (Belgian goalkeeper) at the microphone of RTL Belgium : “We did not stay calm with the ball. We gave gift goals. It’s a shame. I did not see the goals again. But on the first, facing players like that, it’s normal that They have the class to do that in the box. For the second goal, it’s a shame the penalty. We knew that 2-0 would not be enough against France. Sunday’s match against Italy is not useful Nothing. Being third in the League of Nations is no use. I don’t know why we are playing this match“.

Roberto Martinez (Belgium coach) at a press conference : “We let the France team come back. Everything could have been avoided. We should have started the second half as we started the first. And it’s not a question of quality, effort or investment. I would say more a question of emotions. Everything we needed to show we showed in the first half. We stopped playing, we felt, I think, a responsibility towards our supporters. Our players desperately wanted to win this match The emotional parameter was too big.