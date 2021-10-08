The government announces a bonus of 1,000 euros for long-term unemployed in training

The Minister of Labor, Élisabeth Borne, announced on Thursday a bonus of 1,000 euros for certain long-term job seekers training in companies in jobs that are recruiting.

“We want […] that job seekers can benefit “from the” very good momentum of the recovery “, underlined the minister on BFM Business.

“That’s why we put in place the additional plan” presented at the end of September with 800 million euros to train job seekers, especially long-term ones.





In this context, to encourage long-term job seekers to go to in-company training with a promise of employment, a bonus of 1,000 euros will therefore be granted to them – “half at the start, half at the end of the training”.

“It is also to remove the financial brakes”, such as travel expenses, she added.

Elizabeth Borne also praised the dynamic of subsidized contracts, which allow a company to hire a young person who is far from employment (Contracts initiative emploi jeunes), the State taking charge of “about half of the remuneration” (47%).

She noted that “40,000 contracts of this type have been signed since the start of the year”, versus “1,600 in 2020”.