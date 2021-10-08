The great forgotten of the list of 30 nominated for the Ballon d’Or 2021

What follows after this advertisement

On November 29 in Paris, the 2021 Ballon d’Or will be awarded to the best player of the year. But to keep football fans waiting until this date, France Football unveiled this Friday evening the list of the 30 nominated for the final coronation. Without real surprise, we find stars like Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Neymar, Kylian Mbappé, Robert Lewandowski, Karim Benzema, Romelu Lukaku or even Mohamed Salah to name a few. There are also some surprising names. We think in particular of the presence of AC Milan defender Simon Kjær. And unfortunately, like every year, there are big absentees.

🚨 The final list is down! ► https://t.co/F6ZWC4PJJF ☹ Who are the big forgotten figures of the Ballon d’Or 2021, for you?#ballondor pic.twitter.com/ODn1UtImol

– Foot Mercato (@footmercato) October 8, 2021

Sacred best goalkeeper in the Champions League in 2020-2021, Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy is clearly “THE” absent from this list. Arrived at Chelsea during the winter transfer window 2020, the former Stade Rennais goalkeeper had a first-rate first season with the residents of Stamford Bridge and his absence should cause much ink to flow. Among the goalkeepers, we can also mention Jan Oblak, who keeps the cages of Atlético de Madrid, or Manuel Neuer, the indestructible goalkeeper of Bayern Munich, even if all these men are among the nominated for the Yachine trophy, rewarding the best porter of the year. But if we stay in the Premier League, there is also a name that returns: Sadio Mané.

Marquinhos and Griezmann also absent

The Senegalese international (75 caps, 22 goals) is also not in the final list for the Ballon d’Or 2021. Yet his 2020/21 exercise was interesting with 16 achievements and 9 assists in all competitions in 48 appearances. . And for the new season which has just started, the former Southampton player is off to a good start. Regarding the defensive aspect, Marquinhos (PSG) was not chosen either. The defender of the capital club, always exemplary, has nevertheless been very important for the Parisians in recent months. His new partner at the Parc des Princes Achraf Hakimi, very prominent with Inter last season, is also absent.

Finally, other players like Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich), Thomas Müller (Bayern Munich), Memphis Depay (FC Barcelona), Antoine Griezmann (Atlético de Madrid), Zlatan Ibrahimovic (AC Milan), Eden Hazard (Real Madrid) or Federico Chiesa (Juventus) can be mentioned in this list of big absentees for the Ballon d’Or 2021. In short, as with every award, there are happy and many disappointed. But in the end, only one will win this individual trophy so desired by footballers. And Lionel Messi’s successor will be known in just over seven weeks. Patience.