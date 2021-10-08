The health pass in New Caledonia: everything you need to know

It’s official, the health pass will be rolled out on the territory from Monday, October 11, 2021. Here is everything you need to know about this system introduced in New Caledonia.

Ava Skoupsky

•

updated October 8, 2021 at 4:18 p.m.



The unique health pass system, introduced in many countries around the world, particularly in France since June 9, 2021, will be rolled out in New Caledonia from October 11. A news announced by the government of New Caledonia on October 7 during a health press point.

Why set up a health pass?



During the press conference on Friday, October 8, the government returned to this device. It allows, among other things, to support the re-opening of the country’s economic activity. This tool will allow a return to an almost normal life and to the pleasures of everyday life, while minimizing the risks of the virus circulating, “in addition to the health protocols specific to each sector”, as the government specified in a press release.

What is a valid health pass?









© Government NC

To benefit from a valid health pass, one of these three proofs must be provided:

– or a vaccination certificate (complete vaccination schedule)

– or a negative antigenic test certificate of less than 72 hours

– or a positive test certificate of at least 11 days and less than 6 months valid as proof of recovery.

Note: each of these certificates will be encoded and signed in the form of a QR code. The health pass will be in paper or digital form via the app AllAntiCovid.

How to get a health pass?









© Government NC



A tool allows users to integrate the certificates of the three constitutive proofs of the health pass in a digital format. This is the “Carnet” functionality present in the application. AllAntiCovid (available on Apple Store, Google Store, etc.). “This functionality is not mandatory, but it allows you to keep information in a simple and secure way”, specifies the government.

To be able to retrieve this QR code from Monday, October 11, several options are possible:

– either make the request by Internet by connecting to the teleservice for issuing government QR codes: www.masante.gouv.nc. Access to the portal is via NC Connect credentials.

– or it is delivered immediately after the vaccination or the screening test in an approved vaccination and / or screening center, to an authorized health practitioner (doctor, pharmacist, nurse) including in medico-social centers.

– or make the request to the town hall of the municipality of residence.

As the government indicated during the press briefing on October 7, the non-digital health pass, i.e. paper, will be able to request their certificates from authorized health professionals (doctor, nurse, pharmacist) or go to in town hall where counters dedicated to the health pass will be set up.

Who can benefit from the health pass?

The government clarified this October 8, the health pass will be required for adults. “As of October 11, it only applies to the public hosted in the places and events concerned in New Caledonia, listed in the joint decree ”, indicates the government press release. As a reminder: only customers, visitors and accompanying persons are affected by the application of the health pass.

Where can I go with the health pass?

From October 11, many public places and activities will be open to the public on presentation of the health pass. Here they are :

– Museums and cultural establishments

– Commercial sports halls and sports facilities to which access is subject to control

– Personal services

– Restaurants

– Transport of people by air and sea, between Belep, the Loyalty Islands, the Isle of Pines and Grande Terre, as well as between the islands

– Services, health establishments and medico-social center for visitors and accompanying persons when they visit or accompany an adult.

What is the risk in the event of non-presentation of the health pass?

If you do not present your health pass in the compulsory places required in the decree, or if you offer to use your documents to a third party, you risk:

– For the first breach: a fine provided for contraventions of the 4th class (90,000 francs maximum fine incurred and 16,200 francs fixed fine)

– The second breach noted within 15 days: a fine provided for the 5th class contraventions (180,000 francs maximum fine incurred and 24,000 francs fixed fine)

– More than three breaches noted within 30 days: 6 months imprisonment and a fine of 450,000 francs.

What is the risk of an establishment manager who does not carry out the sanitary pass checks?

In its press release released this Thursday, October 7, the government specified the risks incurred by a facility manager who does not carry out health pass checks:

“At the first failure, a formal notice is provided by the administrative authority to comply with the obligations applicable to access to the place, within a period which may not exceed 24 working hours. If the formal notice is unsuccessful, the administrative authority may order the site to be closed for a maximum period of seven days. This closure is lifted if the operator provides proof of the implementation of measures allowing it to comply with its obligations. Beyond three breaches noted within 45 days, the operator risks one year’s imprisonment and a fine of 1,080,000 francs. ”

As a reminder, health pass controls will be done after scanning the QR Code via the digital application. AllAntiCovid Verif (available on the Apple Store, Google Store, etc.) by the managers of the establishments concerned by the list of the decree. A “valid” or “invalid” mention will inform him of the possibility of the person being checked to go or not to the place or to the event.

Finally, rest assured, the health pass is a system that includes several guarantees to ensure compliance with user data. No personal data is stored and personal information displayed on the application AllAntiCovid Verif, are limited (last name, first name, age and mention “valid” or “invalid”).