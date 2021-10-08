The horoscope for Friday, October 8, 2021

You can find more horoscopes and get a live consultation at 3210. You can also find a tip from Christine Haas on Instagram every day to make the most of today’s economy.

RAM

In its retrograde march, Mercury will cross the Sun and Mars in the coming days. There are important discussions to be had, are you going to participate or will you just be the spectator because it is not happening near you? If this concerns you personally, it is possible that the arguments follow one another in your couple or with the children and it is in your interest to be diplomatic.

Taurus

You might qualify for a little housecleaning scene today, but you’ll know how to take advantage of it and say what you think. Too bad if the other is even more angry because you react, that you do not sit wisely and wait for it to pass: there really is an explanation to be approached frankly. A priori, this concerns the 2nd decan, but you can all have echoes of it because 3 planets are involved.

Gemini

For the moment, there are only good aspects about your sign, whatever your decan. If we take the triple conjunction between the Sun, Mercury and Mars, which can stir up anger, as far as you are concerned, it especially fuels your ability to listen and seek information on a situation that particularly interests you. . But be careful not to speak too quickly, especially in public.

Cancer

The conjunction that forms between the Sun, Mercury and Mars may make you be too frank, too direct and to go a little too far in words, especially in your family life. It is probably arguments between certain members of the family – or of your community – that will make you react and your desire will be to get the people in question to understand that they have responsibilities to assume.

Lion

You will feel vulnerable today, probably because you will be more sensitive than usual. Suddenly, you will protect yourself from the outside world, but you will be in excess and you will isolate yourself from others. You will feel unloved, not fully appreciated, but will you be rational? We may wonder because your reactions will be very exaggerated (2nd decan especially).

Virgin

The meeting between Mercury and Mars, under the tutelage of the Sun, will have an impact on your material life and on your personal comfort. You may have hurt yourself somewhere, or you may have to make an effort to call someone and ask them something. Maybe this person owes you money and you have no choice but to get angry and get them to pay you what you owe.





Balance

The Sun and Mars are now stuck-tight with Mars in your sign, which I remind you is a sign of peace and harmony, which seem to be in danger. That said, on the positive side, the stars forming an aspect with Uranus, it is not impossible that the situation will experience a change and even a slightly unexpected change. However, this situation is not over, not until October 24.

Scorpio

It is possible that a situation you have experienced in the past will repeat itself and this is an opportunity for you to analyze it before putting an end to it. It would be interesting to understand what life asks of you, but maybe some people already have it and you are preparing to give up something because you have realized that even if you hold on to it, this “thing” is not good for you.

Sagittarius

You are a bit the kings of the world with Venus in your sign. In addition to what I told you yesterday that is positive for your sentimental life, it is also the material level that can be favored by the economic situation. If you “feel” that you can make a good investment and that it will pay off, do not hesitate, your flair will not fool you. Sometimes even investing a small amount can pay off big.

Capricorn

If you are one of those who have a project and who are freeing yourself from too restrictive links, you will be able to gain even more independence today. What is happening for some natives (2nd decan in particular) is a process that generally lasts two years, sometimes a little more, and which invites you to adapt to a change that you wanted but that must be organized.

Aquarius

If some may have a little stroke of luck thanks to Venus, do not forget that Saturn is present in your home and that it forces you to look reality in the face, the present moment suddenly taking on more importance since January. Be patient, if you were born at the end of January, you still have some until mid-December and then you will be totally free, you will have turned a page.

Pisces

An association between Mercury, Mars and the Sun is forming, and if there is a crisis in or around you, it is very possible that negotiations are underway and intensify in the next days. For you, there is a cleaning, renovation aspect in this situation, but you have to go through some complicated times beforehand because you don’t know what to do.

