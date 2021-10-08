the host gives her news and makes a sad announcement

Will Karine Ferri return this Friday, October 8 in the after party of Dance with the stars? This is the question that viewers are asking themselves when the host deserted the set of the TF1 show last week. Camille Combal, who replaced her, had indeed revealed that she was “a little bit ill”. The magazine Public however confided that the wife of Yoann Gourcuff was struck by the Covid-19 and that she was very tired. Information finally confirmed by the presenter after a week of silence. “Some people guessed, I caught this damn virus, so I’m at home in isolation but I’m finally getting better,” she said on her Instagram account. She also announced very bad news: this week again, she will not be in charge of Dancing with the Stars, the sequel. A heartbreak for her. “I also miss the plateaus, the walks in the forest with my family and my dogs and the walks on the sand,” she said, posting pictures of her on a beach.





While she will not find the studios of the TF1 show, Karine Ferri also had another disappointment that touches her even more. She must cancel the signing sessions for her book, Une vie en balance, which has just been released. “I was so happy to come to meet you! But here we have to wait a few more days….”, She lamented, while revealing to Internet users that she was eager to find her dear audience. (…)

Read more on the website of Here

Bernard Tapie’s funeral: one of his lawyers had a valuable object stolen before the ceremony

VIDEO “Rotten songs”: the very awkward phrase of Faustine Bollaert on Patrick Bruel

PHOTO Dance with the stars: this unforeseen event that Vaimalama Chaves faces a few hours from the duels

Dance with the stars: a pair affected by Covid-19 makes a big decision!

“Not happy”: the singer Adèle makes rare confidences on her divorce