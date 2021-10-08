the images of the last extraordinary tribute from supporters to Bernard Tapie

Zapping Goal! Football club OM: Florian Thauvin’s assessment in the Marseille city

Bernard Tapie has a tribute that lives up to his reputation today in Marseille. As reported by L’Équipe, hundreds of OM supporters met at the Old Port to accompany the funeral convoy with their songs to the Cathedral of the Major in the morning.

The many lovers of OM were preceded by the heads of the main groups of supporters (South Winners, SU 84, Fanatics, MTP, Dodgers, Friends of OM, Vieille Garde and Handifan Club), some of whom had escorted the coffin on the lawn of the Orange Vélodrome the day before.

The funeral of the “Boss”, who died Sunday of double cancer of the esophagus and stomach at the age of 78, is scheduled for 11 am this Friday. In accordance with his wishes, he will then be buried in the cemetery of Mazargues, in the southern districts of Marseille.

Continuation of the extraordinary tribute of OM supporters to Bernard Tapie. They accompany the procession to the Cathedral of the Major. pic.twitter.com/wwNw9X3yFo

– Yoram Melloul (@YoramMelloul) October 8, 2021