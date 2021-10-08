The Italian left is mobilizing in favor of Mimmo Lucano, figure of the reception of foreigners

The former mayor of Riace, in southern Italy, Domenico “Mimmo” Lucano, moved during a demonstration in support of Riace, on Friday October 1, 2021. SALVATORE CAVALLI / AP

The riflemen of the Catanzaro (Calabria) investigation cell captured Cosimo Damiano Gallace, 60, in the morning of October 7, in a bunker hidden behind a false partition, in an apartment located in Isca sullo Ionio. He had been on the run for years, after a fourteen-year prison sentence for mafia association.

A week earlier, not far from there, another man of the same age was sentenced to a similar sentence (thirteen years and two months of detention) by the court of Locri, for about twenty heads of accusation including criminal conspiracy, embezzlement and abuse of power. His name: Mimmo Lucano, former mayor of the small town of Riace, on the shores of the Ionian Sea. This “mayor of migrants” had acquired worldwide notoriety by setting up, during the 2010s, an original model of reception which had made it possible to restore a little life to a place in the process of desertification (the commune of Riace had, in 2018, more than 600 migrants among its 2,000 residents).





Parallel with a mafia boss

This parallel between the two men, condemned to an almost similar sentence for facts of a hardly comparable gravity, it is the great writer Sandro Veronesi, crowned by two Strega prizes (the Italian equivalent of Goncourt), who has it. made on the evening of October 7, during a demonstration of support which brought together a few hundred people in the center of Rome, in front of the seat of the Italian Chamber of Deputies. The announcement of the outcome of this trial, Thursday, September 30, immediately provoked a strong mobilization of the left, as well as a good part of the Italian episcopate. More than the conviction itself, part of the charges against Mimmo Lucano having been acknowledged by the accused, it is its disproportionate nature with the nature of the offenses prosecuted that is denounced.

“It is not the reception in itself that has been condemned, but the violation of standards and laws”, provided daily La Repubblica the prosecutor Michele Permunian, who had requested, during the trial, a sentence of seven years and eleven months in prison, in order to explain the reasons why the judge exceeded his requisitions by more than five years. For him, it is the result of “A very technical procedure, which public opinion does not want to understand”. Mimmo Lucano, he claims, was “Like a western bandit, idealistic, intoxicated with a role bigger than himself”. By freeing himself from the rules in force to give life to what the media around the world have described as a “model”, the former mayor therefore deserved, according to him, to be condemned, and it is the simple addition of crimes he committed which resulted in such a heavy total.

