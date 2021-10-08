The launch of Edouard Philippe’s party scrutinized with suspicion in Macronia

If the former Prime Minister promised his “loyalty” to Emmanuel Macron, the launch of his party on Saturday provokes mistrust on the side of LaREM. He intends to weigh on the next legislative elections, to the detriment of the left wing of the Macronie, with 2027 in his sights.

The favorite politician of the French does not intend to stay on the sidelines. Fifteen months after leaving Matignon, Edouard Philippe is launching his own political party this Saturday in Le Havre, arousing mistrust among some Walkers.

Officially, all is well in macronie. The adventure of the former Prime Minister is used for the “enlargement” of the party. Government spokesman Gabriel Attal hammered it this Friday on BFMTV. “Any initiative that broadens the majority is good to take. It’s positive.” And to recall the loyalty of Rouennais. “He wants and we want Emmanuel Macron to be re-elected. Things are very clear!”

In reality, no one is fooled. If Édouard Philippe intends to play a role with the presidential majority for 2022, his gaze is focused on another stage. “This will be the last presidential election for Emmanuel Macron, as we all know, points out Jean-Michel Fauvergue, deputy for Seine-et-Marne, contacted by BFMTV.com. Édouard Philippe is a statesman who is part of the future. It needs a structure to lean on. ”

Lean LaREM to the right

On the side of the macronie, we grit our teeth, hoping that Edouard Philippe is fair play. Not like this September 30, when, the day after a dinner at the Elysée, he launched into Challenges “The alert” against the public debt and pleaded to push back the retirement age to 67 years.

A member of the left wing still expects a few bombs. “To keep his party alive, it must offer very strong political markers, from the traditional right, that’s normal,” he underlines. This is the whole strategy of the former strongman of Matignon, confirms a pillar of the majority. “He considers that the Republican Party is dead, he wants to capture part of the historic channel.”

The Philippe camp dreams of a future majority, more to the right than today, within a second Macron five-year term. He must therefore weigh. With more than 2,500 supporters registered for the launch of his party, the work has already started. If Jean-Charles Colas-Roy, LaREM deputy of Isère, recognizes the Rouen “the right to create a movement”, he sends a warning to the Head of State.





“Édouard Philippe can leave himself to more radical positions, from the moment when the final arbitration of the President of the Republic concerns a balanced program,” he told BFMTV.com.

Tolerated, but watched

Others are worried about being debauched from LaREM parliamentarians. “He’s going to bring other people back. But if his group is 100 LaREM, it could be settled in spurts of the ball ”, we slip, in the entourage of the president. Beware of paranoia, retorts a member of the left wing: “we must not dramatize, some of my colleagues are very suspicious. But that puts Édouard Philippe on a pedestal and that makes him even more central. ”

This launching pad is therefore tolerated by the majority, but very supervised. The presidents of the LaREM groups, Christophe Castaner, of the MoDem, Patrick Mignola, and of Agir, Olivier Becht, will be dispatched to Le Havre. Like elected members of the Modem and the center-right Agir party, the eye is alert.

A handful of elected officials such as Aurore Bergé (Yvelines), Christophe Béchu (Angers) or Martin Lévrier (Yvelines) also announced that they would be there on their own. “I am a free man”, explains the latter, who chose to come after watching the video of Edouard Philippe recorded for the LaREM back-to-school campus in Avignon last weekend, where he cordially invited the Walkers to come. .

“I respond positively to the idea of ​​finding him in Le Havre, and seeing him join this big family,” he slips. The one who emphasizes that “friendship does not prevent the difference adds:“ he could have taken other paths, stayed outside a party, or joined ours. ” In the meantime, Edouard Philippe has chosen to follow his own path.