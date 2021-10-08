the list of 30 appointed with Benzema, Kanté and Mbappé

The list of the 30 finalists to win the Ballon d’Or France Football was unveiled this Friday. Three French people are included: N’Golo Kanté, Karim Benzema and Kylian Mbappé. Unsurprisingly, other stars of the football world like Lionel Messi, Mohamed Salah and Cristiano Ronaldo are also among the contenders for the prestigious trophy.

The list of the 30 finalists for the 2021 Ballon d’Or was unveiled this Friday by France Football. It was established by a jury of 180 international journalists who placed three French people there: Karim Benzema (Real Madrid), Kylian Mbappé (PSG) and N’Golo Kanté, who was once announced among the favorites after Chelsea’s victory in Champions League (and European Supercup) but before the failure of the French team at Euro 2021 (elimination in the round of 16 against Switzerland).

Favorite Jorginho?

His teammate, Jorginho, triumphed by winning the European Championship with Italy. He is among the contenders for the succession of Lionel Messi, last winner in 2019. The 2020 edition was canceled for health reasons.

Robert Lewandowski, who was the big favorite that year with the sextuplet achieved by Bayern Munich, is still in the running even if he has won his record “only” two titles in 2021.





The 30 nominated for the Golden Ball

César Azpilicueta (Chelsea), Nicolo Barella (Inter Milan), Karim Benzema (Real Madrid), Leonardo Bonucci (Juventus), Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City), Giorgio Chiellini (Juventus), Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus and Manchester United), Ruben Dias (Manchester City), Gianluigi Donnarumma (AC Milan and PSG), Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United), Phil Foden (Manchester City), Erling Haaland (Dortmund), Jorginho (Chelsea), Harry Kane (Tottenham), N’Golo Kanté (Chelsea), Simon Kjaer (AC Milan), Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich), Romelu Lukaku (Inter Milan and Chelsea), Riyad Mahrez (Manchester City), Lautaro Martinez (Inter Milan), Kylian Mbappé (PSG), Lionel Messi ( Barcelona and PSG), Luka Modric (Real Madrid), Gerard Moreno (Villarreal), Mason Mount (Chelsea), Neymar (PSG), Pedri (Barcelona), Mohamed Salah (Liverpool), Raheem Sterling (Manchester City), Luis Suarez ( Atlético de Madrid).

Verdict on November 29

PSG are well represented with four players from their squad including Lionel Messi, the record holder for trophies (6) and Gianluigi Donnarumma, who joined the club this summer. Neymar, whose season has been marred by injuries, appears there well and is accompanied by his accomplice of the attack Kylian Mbappé.

Cristiano Ronaldo, five-time winner, is present, as are Belgians Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City) and Romelu Lukaku (Inter Milan then Chelsea), crowned respectively champions of England and Italy.

The list of 20 nominated for the best player of the year, determined by twenty specialists, was also unveiled; three French women are included: Wendie Renard, Marie-Antoinette Katoto and Kadidiatou Diani.

Ten goalkeepers are also in the running for the Yachine Trophy. Finally, 32 former Ballon d’Or winners have chosen the ten finalists for the Kopa Trophy, rewarding the best young hopeful under 21. No French player will be able to claim the title of best youngster but Ligue 1 will be represented by Jérémy Doku (Rennes) and Nuno Mendes (Sporting then PSG). The prizes will be awarded on November 29 at an evening organized at the Théâtre du Châtelet.