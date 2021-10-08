The list of nominees for the Kopa Trophy

We would have well advised to engrave their names in the corner of the head. But all these ambitious aspirants (aged under 21 as of December 31) have already done the job and largely raised the crowds of the Old Continent. For the first time since the creation of this prize, a country is advancing three contenders for the final victory: England with Jude Bellingham, Mason Greenwood and Bukayo Saka, already summoned to play the Euro this summer (Greenwood will eventually forfeit injury). The future of the kingdom looks bright.