The list of nominees for the Kopa Trophy

We would have well advised to engrave their names in the corner of the head. But all these ambitious aspirants (aged under 21 as of December 31) have already done the job and largely raised the crowds of the Old Continent. For the first time since the creation of this prize, a country is advancing three contenders for the final victory: England with Jude Bellingham, Mason Greenwood and Bukayo Saka, already summoned to play the Euro this summer (Greenwood will eventually forfeit injury). The future of the kingdom looks bright.
That of Germany also, with two representatives in the running, Jamal Musiala and Florian Wirtz, also international with the Nationalmannschaft. If France does not present, for the first time, any candidate, Ligue 1 advances two contenders: Rennais Jérémy Doku (Belgium) and Parisian Nuno Mendes (Portugal), already well rated on the transfer market.
Ryan Gravenberch, Ajax prodigy, Giovanni Reyna, the only non-European on the list, and the indisputable Pedri, indisputable holder with La Roja and Barça, complete a five-star luxury cast. ” Youth is an art Oscar Wilde said. Even more with these ten.
The list of nominees
Jude bellingham (ANG / Borussia Dortmund)
Jeremy Doku (BEL / Rennes)
Ryan gravenberch (HOL / Ajax Amsterdam)
Mason greenwood (ENG / Manchester United)
Nuno mendes (POR / PSG)
Jamal Musiala (ALL / Bayern Munich)
Pedri (ESP / FC Barcelona)
Giovanni Reyna (USA / Borussia Dortmund)
Bukayo Saka (ANG / Arsenal)
Florian Wirtz (ALL / Bayer Leverkusen)