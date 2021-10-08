The Mag of great weekend deals in Lyon (October 9 and 10)

Go to the first Roman festival in Lyon!

The emperor and his army land in the capital of Gaul this weekend. Head to the Roman theaters of Fourvière for this unique event for young and old alike. You will be able to live the experience of a military camp as in Roman times with the program in particular of activities, equestrian demonstrations, a night vigil… Admission is free. The health pass is mandatory to access the festival. Information to find here

Go to the great wine festival!

Lyon Tasting takes place this Saturday (11 a.m. to 7 p.m.) and Sunday (11 a.m. to 6 p.m.) at the Palais de la Bourse in Lyon. It is the flagship meeting of the start of the school year for all professionals and wine lovers in the region. On the program: tastings and discovery workshops with nearly 250 vintages to discover. 1 day pass: 25 euros.

More info here

Go shopping at the Vintage Fashion Market!

This is the 20th edition of the event which will take place at La Sucrière on 3,500 m2. More than 200 exhibitors will be present on Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. as part of the Vintage Fashion Market. Fashion, luxury, decoration, designers, lifestyle… There will be something for everyone with the opportunity to come to hunt and shop for clothes, accessories, bags…

Entrance at 6 euros. Free for children under 12.

The Lumière Festival DVD show!

The cinema is celebrating in Lyon with the kick off of the 13th edition of the Lumière Festival. Among the highlights of the event: the opening night this Saturday at the Halle Tony Garnier or the presentation of the Lumière Prize on Friday October 15 to Jane Campion. The 3rd edition of the DVD fair will also be held this Sunday from 10:30 am to 7:30 pm at the Lumière Institute, rue du Premier-Film (8th arrondissement). Free entry. Open to everyone.





Wwoofing in the spotlight this weekend!

This is the World wide opportunities on organic farms. Understand the discovery of agroecology which is celebrating its 50th anniversary. On the program: an organic and peasant farmers’ market, meetings, workshops… The meeting point is at the Gerland park on Saturday from 10 am to 10 pm and Sunday from 10 am to 8 pm. Free entry. All information on Wwoofing here

See you at Les Filles de Lyon dressing room!

The Les Filles de Lyon agency is meeting you for its monthly empty dressing room at the POP UP Village des Créateurs place Bellecour! It is in the Peninsula that it will be necessary to go to do good business this weekend. Free entry Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The return of Décines à Vélo!

Prepare your frames this Sunday! The Décines à Vélo event is back for a 29th edition. Like every year, the ride will take you through Décines-Charpieu, to discover the town’s cycling facilities and sites of interest. Between city and nature, the 2021 14 km route will pass notably by the banks of the Canal, the Groupama Stadium or in front of the Halles Décinoises. Meet at 9 a.m. Place Roger Salengro before departure at 10 a.m.

Follow the sheep in the streets of Villeurbanne!

The small urban transhumance arrives in Villeurbanne this Saturday. La Bergerie Urbaine and its flock of 30 sheep will be followed as a family along a fun and educational route. New visitors are expected from 2 p.m. and will pass through the rue de la Pouponnière, the Promenade de la Gare then the rue Emilie-Decorps, Pierre-Baratin, the cours Emile Zola and the streets of 4 August 1789 and Pierre Voyant before arriving at the around 5:30 p.m. in the Parc de la Commune-de-Paris.