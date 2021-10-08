The mayor and the prefect protest against the presence of an “anti-police” rapper at a festival

A coming that does not pass. The mayor of Dax and the prefect of Landes announced on Friday that they would not participate in the You-F Festival in Narosse (Landes) because of the performance scheduled for the evening of Soso Maness, Marseille rapper author of comments hostile to the forces of the ‘order.

The center-right mayor Julien Dubois, also president of the agglomeration of Grand Dax, explained in a statement that he was canceling his visit scheduled for Saturday because the festival “seems to make the choice to maintain in its programming the presence of a rapper calling for hatred against the police ”. “The Grand Dax will not be able to remain a partner of an event whose organizers do not correctly assess the seriousness of the remarks made and the emotion aroused”, he added.





Words that had aroused “very strong controversy”

Also announcing the cancellation of his visit, the Prefect of Landes Cécile Bigot-Dekeyzer condemned “the very negative remarks made by the rapper against the police” which had sparked “a very strong controversy” on September 10, when spectators attending a concert of the rapper at the Fête de l’Huma had resumed in chorus with him “everyone, everyone hates the police”.

Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin and the police unions then denounced “shameful”, “pitiful” and “indecent” remarks. “The police are made up of the children of the people who protect our most modest fellow citizens at the risk of their lives,” said Gerald Darmanin.