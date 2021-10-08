the most radical of Ingolstadt’s propulsion systems

Zapping Autonews Xpeng P5 (2021): the Chinese electric sedan in video

The R8 V10 performance RWD is produced at the same site as the LMS GT4 race car in Neckarsulm, Germany. This is no coincidence, because the race car uses no less than 60% of the parts of the production R8 in rear-wheel drive. The rear axle of the two vehicles is also very close, while the style of the new supercar in performance version is inspired by that of the GT4. The two huge oval tailpipes on either side of the rear bumper are still present. The R8 V10 performance RWD color chart now contains around ten shades including Ascari Blue metallic, a color that was previously only available on the R8 V10 performance quattro. The optional “R8 performance” design pack features a leather interior and black Alcantara with contrasting Mercato blue stitching and carbon fiber inserts. Facing the driver, we still find the Audi virtual cockpit with its 12.3-inch screen.

Always a 10 cylinder atmo

Start the slideshow

Audi R8 V10 performance RWD (2022) | The pictures the overpowered propulsion +21

Audi R8 V10 performance RWD (2022)Photo Credit – Audi

The new Audi R8 V10 performance RWD still relies on a 5.2 FSI (naturally aspirated) V10 with 570 hp and 550 Nm of torque, transmitted exclusively to the rear wheels for authentic driving dynamics, without filters. The melodious 10-cylinder of the German sports car gains 30 hp and 10 Nm compared to the “standard” version of the R8 V10. These values ​​correspond to the new “performance” variation of the car, in all-wheel drive as in rear-wheel drive, whether they are offered as a coupe or a spyder. A seven-speed S tronic automatic transmission is responsible for transferring the power to the ground while the electronic stability control (ESC) is set to promote controlled skids (“drift”) in Sport mode!





“Performance” implies “performance” …!

Start the slideshow

Audi R8 V10 performance RWD (2022) | The pictures the overpowered propulsion +21

Audi R8 V10 performance RWD (2022)Photo Credit – Audi

With its V10 whirring behind the two bacquet seats, the Audi R8 V10 performance RWD swallows the 0 to 100 km / h in just 3.7 seconds before reaching 329 km / h in top speed. These values ​​are valid for the Coupé, while the Spyder with its 105 kg heavier on the scale, does little less well (0 to 100 km / h in 3.8 seconds and top speed of 327 km / h). Audi specifies that a mechanical limited-slip differential placed on the rear axle distributes the torque optimally between the rear wheels. The electromechanical steering with dynamic control, first installed in the rear-wheel drive supercar, ensures increased precision and “close contact with the road”. The RWD sport suspension is specially tuned for the rear-wheel drive car, where biting braking is provided by either 18-inch steel discs or optional 19-inch carbon-ceramic discs.

Available to order by the end of October, the Audi R8 V10 performance RWD is expected to be priced at around € 155,000 for the Coupé and around € 170,000 for the Spyder.