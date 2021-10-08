The National Assembly rejects the “individualization” of the allowance for disabled adults

A heated debate, between accusations of “sectarianism”, “technocratic coldness” Where “cynicism” electoralist. The National Assembly rejected once again, Thursday, October 7, “the individualization” of the allowance for disabled adults (AAH) for couples.

From LR to LFI, the opposition demanded in unison this “deconjugalization” of the allowance, allowing its calculation without taking into account the spouse’s income, contrary to the current rules.

The majority yelled at the “demagogy” electoralist six months from the presidential election. It rejected the measure, which it considers unfair because it benefits without distinction to the poor as to the wealthy. “We take responsibility for giving more to those who really need it”, hammered the Secretary of State in charge of disabled people, Sophie Cluzel.

With a maximum amount of 904 euros per month, the AAH is paid on medical and social criteria. Today it has more than 1.2 million beneficiaries, including 270,000 couples, for an annual expenditure of around 11 billion euros.





In June, the government favored a formula deemed “more redistributive” : a flat-rate allowance of 5,000 euros on the spouse’s income, i.e. an estimated average gain of 110 euros per month for 120,000 couples from January 1, 2022.

The fact that some people have to choose between living as a couple at the risk of seeing their allowance decrease, or keeping it but renouncing their union legally, is at the heart of the controversy. The opposition, supported by a few votes in the majority, is indignant at this “price of love” for the disabled.

Sophie Cluzel sees it as a “dead end” likely to call into question “the entire French social protection system based on family and national solidarity”, with a snowball effect for all social minima and taxation.