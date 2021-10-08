The new railway company Railcoop awaits the release of the switches by the SNCF

The rail cooperative Railcoop wants to launch trains between Bordeaux and Lyon from next June on rails abandoned by the SNCF, but it is struggling to obtain the necessary traffic slots

If all goes well, the small company based in Figeac (Lot) will run two round trips per day from June 26 between Bordeaux, Périgueux, Limoges, Montluçon, Roanne and Lyon, in around 7:30 am. It will resuscitate a transverse link abandoned in 2014.

This rail UFO created at the end of 2019 has just obtained its railway business license and is waiting for its safety certificate in the coming weeks, says Mr. Debaisieux. As the rolling stock problem is in the process of being resolved, it remains to obtain train paths – traffic slots from SNCF Réseau.

No SNCF guarantee

And this is where the shoe pinches: “Today, we have no guarantee that SNCF Réseau will give us our paths,” he laments. Railcoop has received “proposals”, but they only partially respond to requests, he says. For example, the company has so far only obtained a train path as far as Roanne, 70 km from Lyon.

“And all of these paths are subject to post openings” because there are not enough staff to occupy the switch posts giving access to the single, uncrowded tracks that Railcoop wants to use. Even though the tolls – the running rights are quite high.

The manager of the rail network asks him to bear the cost of recruiting additional railway workers, but “they are not in a position to guarantee us that we will be able to really circulate”.

Hence a question: should the launch of Bordeaux-Lyon be delayed until the timetable changes in December 2022? “We also have no guarantee that SNCF Réseau will then be able to provide us with quality train paths,” sighs Nicolas Debaisieux.

40 euros the ticket

“In two years, we have been able to demonstrate that we wanted some and we will not let go,” he continues immediately, stressing that “the line is economically viable” with tickets sold at the price of carpooling, or about 40 euros between Bordeaux and Lyon. Railcoop estimates its costs 25% lower than those of SNCF.





Beyond Bordeaux-Lyon, the young company has great ambitions, and is working on eight other transverse relationships at low speed. Railcoop discusses Toulouse-Limoges-Poitiers-Le Mans for the end of 2022 to Caen or Rennes-Saint-Brieuc; and Thionville-Metz-Nancy-Dijon to Grenoble or Lyon-Saint-Etienne. It also notified the Transport Regulatory Authority of routes such as Brest-Nantes-Bordeaux, Nantes-Rennes-Caen-Rouen-Amiens-Lille, Annecy-Chambéry-Grenoble-Aix-Marseille or the very long Le Croisic- Nantes-Angers-Tours-Nevers-Dijon-Besançon-Mulhouse-Basel.

For the time being, Railcoop is going to make its first turns on the freight transport side. The cooperative must run freight trains from November 16 between Viviez-Decazeville, Capdenac (Aveyron) and the Saint-Jory multimodal platform near Toulouse, which will transport chocolate, windows or aeronautical parts for SMEs in the Figeac-Decazeville basin.