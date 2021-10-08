the new wealthy owners want to catch up with City and PSG!

Zapping Eleven Mondial Top10 Ligue2 Scorers Day 10

We are perhaps witnessing the birth of a new giant in the world of football. After Qatar at Paris Saint-Germain or the United Arab Emirates with Manchester City, it is Saudi Arabia’s turn to afford a club, in the person of Newcastle. For nearly 350 million euros, a consortium has seized the Premier League team with the objective of making it a new stronghold of European football, the Magpies now owning the richest owners in the world.

Brendan Roders targeted

An ambition that should appeal to residents of Saint-James Park, especially as Amanda Staveley, the new co-owner, did not hesitate to warm them with strong statements: “Of course, we have the same ambitions as Manchester City and PSG in terms of trophies, absolutely, but it will take time. Do we want to win the Premier League in five to ten years? Yes. This takeover is extremely transformative. We want to see trophies. But trophies have need investment, time, patience and teamwork. ” Among the names mentioned, that of Brendan Rodgers, in place at Leicester, to take the role of the much criticized Steve Bruce, while Kevin Keegan and Alan Shearer, two legends of the club, are mentioned to become ambassador of the team. Enough to thrill the north of England.



