the nice gesture of the CEO of Canal + to save him

The last days of 1989 are painful for the members of the Dummies. Dominique Farrugia, Alain Chabat, Chantal Lauby have just lost their sidekick Bruno Carette. The comedian died at 33, leaving souls totally devastated. “I was not at all prepared to lose a friend, I was not expecting it, I was sure that Bruno would heal, I was in denial”, says Alain Chabat, 31 years after the tragedy. Dominique Farrugia, he knows the first symptoms of multiple sclerosis, as he reveals in the columns of Gala, on newsstands on October 7: “It was his death that triggered my multiple sclerosis. The shock, its brutality. . Not just that, but that first. “

Between the first symptoms of the disease and his death, Bruno Carette only lived six months. However, André Rousselet, then CEO of Canal + tried everything to save him by “going to find the greatest French doctors”, details Closer in May 2020. The comedian also known for his mustache which never left him is carried away on the 8th December by a “progressive multifocal leukoencephalopathy” an infection linked to AIDS, despite all the efforts of André Rousselet.





At the time, Bruno Carette was on vacation in Egypt when he fell ill. Thinking to be suffering from a simple flu, he goes green with his mother in Cagnes-sur-Mer. On the air, Alain Chabat explains the absence of his sidekick with these words: “Bruno Carette contracted a virus in Egypt”. Unfortunately, (…)

